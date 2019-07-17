It was just another one of those nights for the Lancaster Barnstormers on Wednesday.
The crack of Destin Hood's bat echoed through an emptying Clipper Magazine Stadium in the ninth inning, sounding like at least a single, if not extra bases. But before the DH could even take a step out of the batter's box, High Point relief pitch Trevor Frank had smothered the ball.
It may have only been the first out of the inning, but it proved another crushing blow to the Barnstormers comeback chances. Lancaster had answered High Point with the tying run in the bottom of the first, but the visiting Rockers took over from there.
Myles Schroder drove in three runs, including a two-run homer in a three-run fourth inning, as High Point rolled to a 7-1 victory. The Rockers slugged 14 hits in the game, while Lancaster managed just four and saw its losing streak grow to eight games.
After waiting out an hour and a half rain delay, both teams were ready to play ball and quickly got things going offensively. High Point's Stephen Cardullo smoked a leadoff single into left field and scored two pitches later on Michael Russell's double.
Looking for their first win of the second half of the season, the Barnstormers (0-6) answered right back, putting runners on second and third with a walk and Caleb Gindl's double into center. Two batters later, Andrew Aplin grounded out to first, but the slow roller allowed Michael Martinez to cross home plate.
A wild pitch scored what proved to be the winning run in the third, but High Point made sure to tack on some insurance runs.
After a leadoff single in the fourth, Hector Gomez stole second and made his way home on Viosergy Rosa's base knock to left. Schroder then deposited the first pitch he saw over the short porch in right for the 5-1 lead.
Consecutive doubles from Quincy Latimore and Gomez added another run in the fifth before Schroder's RBI single to right.
The Barnstormers had their chances, but would strand runners in five innings and ran into some strong defensive play from High Point.
Hood absolutely crushed a ball in the fourth inning, but it was straight to the deepest part of the park and Schroder made the catch in center field. Schroder also got the out in the fifth, throwing to second to get Parker Morin trying to stretch his hit into a double.
Latimore got in on the action an inning later in left field, making a diving catch on a ball slicing toward the stands.
Joe Terdoslavich did his part defensively for Lancaster, coming up with a big out in the ninth. Ranging to his right, the third baseman grabbed a grounder, spun into foul territory and threw across his body for the long out at first.
Fans who stuck around into the late hours Wednesday night were also treated to some history as Josh Bell became the first Barnstormer to steal first base according to the new Atlantic League rules.
Bell squared around to bunt on a 1-2 pitch in the seventh, but pulled his bat back on a pitch in the dirt. As the ball bounced toward the backstop, Bell took off for first. He would arrive safely and later steal second but would end the inning there as Darian Sandford lined out to second.
High Point and Lancaster will wrap up their four-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m.