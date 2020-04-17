The Lancaster Barnstormers are still, in a sense, ahead of their expected 2020 schedule.

The team wasn't even supposed to assemble in Lancaster and begin spring training until Saturday. The Atlantic League baseball season was scheduled to start April 30.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic made reality a great deal messier and more difficult.

The Atlantic League announced March 16 that opening day would be delayed indefinitely. Whether the season ultimately will be shortened, compacted by use of doubleheaders and eliminating some off days, reformatted or some combination of the above remains unknown.

“When these challenging circumstances pass, we look forward to welcoming fans to our ballparks, putting smiles on their faces, and creating lifelong memories,” AL President Rick White said when announcing the delay.

White added that scheduling decisions will be based on the Atlantic League's monitoring of news and public information sources, including the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and state and local health departments.

Business considerations

All this has left the Barnstormers without a product — but not without employees, sponsors, advertisers, season-ticket holders, stadium group-event planners and vendors.

“These are tough times for every business,” Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds said in an April 3 interview.

“Obviously, the season is going to be delayed, but our goal continues to be to have a season. Everything's on the table.”

The team has gone from 30 full-time employees to 10. It held its annual job fair for seasonal employees in February. Reynolds said about 100 people showed up, and more than half were hired for in-season jobs.

Reynolds has tried to stay in contact with the club's broad variety of clients and partners.

“We already had a lot of things booked,” he said. “We're under study, as far as how to deal with all of it, but everybody has been very, very supportive.”

The Barnstormers are owned by Lancaster Baseball, LLC. The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority owns Clipper Magazine Stadium and leases it to the team.

Rent payments go to a trust account managed by Fulton Bank, which pays for a bond issued when the stadium was originally built.

Tough to make those payments without baseball.

“The Barnstormers are in an exceptionally difficult situation right now,” LCRA President Matthew Sternberg said Monday.

“We've been in contact with them, having discussions, with a lot of ideas back and forth. There are no imminent solutions. No decisions have been made. But we are determined to do what it takes to get them through this.”

Beyond the ballpark

In the interim, the team has turned its stadium into a community center and aid station.

A walk-in coronavirus testing site has been set up in a tent out side the main entrance to the stadium in partnership with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UMPC Pinnacle. The team has offered to open the team store, in the ballpark, to health-care organizations.

The stadium kitchen and freezers have been opened to Meals on Wheels. A donation center, for protective masks and other items, has been set up in the parking lot.

“Anything the community wants us to do, we'll try to do,” Barnstormers owner Rob Liss said Thursday. “We're willing to open the facility and do anything we can.”

“The stadium is an important part of the community,” Reynolds said. “We appreciate everybody's support, and we want to be a community center. When it's safe, we want to be a place for people to get out and be together.”

Players in holding pattern

Meanwhile, Ross Peeples, the Barnstormers’ veteran manager, remains in his clubhouse office, putting together a baseball team.

He has assembled a coaching staff of returning first-base coach Troy Steffy, new hitting player-coach Caleb Gindl and pitching coach Cody Eppley. He has signed 16 players — including, this week, veteran pitcher Garrett Granitz — and expects to sign a dozen more.

None of the Barnstormers are in town, though.

“A couple of the guys were on their way here when the (shutdown) happened,” Peeples said Tuesday. “We still want to play as soon as we can.”

Oddly, Peeples said the process of application and approval of work visas for foreign players has been much faster and smoother this year than last, when immigration policy was on the front page of the political debate.

“The positive part is the time you get to spend with your family,” Peeples said. “The part that drives me nuts is that there's so much unknown.”

