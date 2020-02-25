Today's sports celeb birthday -- Feb. 25

Barney Ewell

Ewell, a McCaskey grad, brought home three medals from the 1948 London Olympics. Ewell took silver in the 100- and 200-meter races and earned a gold medal as a member of the 400-meter relay.

Ewell, who was once the world fastest man, was 30 at the time of the 1948 Olympics. Ewell served in World War II, which took away the two Olympics when he would have been in his prime.

Here are highlights of Ewell at the 1948 Olympics as well as interviews with the sprinter.

Ewell was ranked No. 7 in Penn State's list of "100 Greatest Athletes."

He died in 1996 at the age of 78.