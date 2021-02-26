Warwick’s girls basketball team has done all it can do.

Coach Danny Cieniewicz and his Warriors have completed the schedule of games placed in front of them, and they’ve put up a 9-5 record in a twisting and turning season, which included a long layoff because of a coronavirus-induced shutdown, protocols aplenty, and a truncated slate.

Now, they wait.

Warwick put the final piece in its regular-season puzzle on Friday with a 51-17 Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover victory against McCaskey in Lititz for that 9-5 mark. The District Three deadline to compile a power rating is Saturday, and the Warriors could finish in any number of slots, but they have their eyes on the No. 9 seed in Class 6A after sashaying past the Red Tornado.

After going 7-1 in its last eight games down the stretch — and with crossover wins against Cedar Crest, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and McCaskey this winter — Warwick appears safe and sound for a slot. The Warriors must now sit and wait for their seed and next Tuesday’s first-round foe.

“Super proud,” said Warwick’s Elise Balmer, who popped in 13 points Friday. “It’s been amazing. We’ve definitely come together as a team. We knew we needed to win these games at the end, so we’ve been fighting hard.”

There is still plenty of work to do before Saturday’s deadline, and Warwick isn’t the only L-L League team in the mix to nab one of the 12 spots in the 6A bracket. Cedar Crest started Friday at No. 11, and the Falcons topped Conestoga Valley, another 6A outfit. Idle Manheim Township started Friday at No. 12, directly on the bubble line.

Cedar Crest and Township are out of regular-season games.

But wait. There’s more. McCaskey takes on CV and Penn Manor, which fell to L-L League semifinalist Cocalico on Friday, plays 2A No. 2 Columbia on Saturday. Those results will impact Warwick, Cedar Crest and Township. Plus No. 13 Dallastown, which is on Township’s heels, plays rival York on Saturday.

So don’t go filling out any D3-6A brackets with ink until all of Saturday’s games are finished, and the district finalizes everyone’s power rating before revealing the matchups.

“To be in districts and to just be in the thick of all of this really is a great sign about their character,” Cieniewicz said about his crew. “They really responded well.”

Cieniewicz pointed to Warwick’s clutch 36-26 crossover victory at Township back on Feb. 11 as the jumping-off point.

“When we won that game,” he said, “I felt like we beat a really good, tough opponent, and that we could start hanging with some of these teams. And if we played our best, we could do this. That was the moment that brought them back, and we realized we could beat anybody. Since then we’ve played better and we’ve taken care of business.”

Friday, Warwick raced out to a 19-4 lead against McCaskey (1-13) and never looked back. Balmer scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half, as the Warriors snared a commanding 35-9 lead at the break.

Jess Williamson and Lauren Pyle, who matched Balmer with 13 points, hit first-quarter 3-pointers to get Warwick’s offense cranking, and the Warriors added on in the second quarter behind Aubrey Williamson, who drilled a trey, and Balmer, who had back-to-back post buckets to break the game wide open. Her driving layup gave Warwick a safe and sound 31-9 cushion.

“There was a lot of pressure at the beginning of the season because there were some high expectations,” Balmer said. “Eventually we knew we just had to go out and play basketball, come together as a team and have fun — and figure out a way to get a W.”

Seven of those in the last eight games has Warwick shining its collective playoff sneakers.

“We’re playing our best basketball, and at the right time,” Cieniewicz said, “and that’s a great sign.”

NOTES: Anisha Sepulveda and Samijah Myers scored 5 points apiece for McCaskey, which couldn’t overcome 18 turnovers. But the Tornado still has one game to go, and that result will impact several other Class 6A teams on Saturday. … McCaskey’s leading scorer, Alani Bosque, rolled an ankle in the second half and didn’t return. … Warwick out-rebounded McCaskey by a 33-16 count; Tanner Armstrong pulled down nine boards and Haley Delgiacco had seven rebounds for the Warriors.

