When the Shepherd Rams came to Millersville on Saturday, they brought with them the nation's leading passer and second-ranked passing offense.
The Marauders, meanwhile, ran out a true freshman under center for the second week in a row.
As one would expect, the Rams took advantage of that and posted a 34-10 PSAC East win over Millersville on homecoming on Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.
Still, Tyson Bagent, who came into the game averaging 388 yards passing a game, was held to 326 yards (30 of 42), his second-lowest total of the season, and the Rams’ 457 total yards were their lowest of the season.
Bagent threw two touchdown passes in the game's first 7:42 as the Rams (4-1 PSAC East, 6-2 overall) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead.
“It makes it tough because you have to figure out where the points are coming from,” Millersville coach J.C. Morgan said of the early deficit, knowing his team averages less than 12 points per game.
Marauders freshman Miles Miller made his second consecutive start in place of the injured Collin Shank. He completed 14 of 31 passes for 120 yards, was sacked five times and threw three interceptions before being knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter.
“It's tough rolling a true freshman out there,” Morgan said. “God bless the kid, he's given us everything he's had.”
Trailing early, the MU offense struggled, rushing for only 21 yards and 121 total yards in the first half.
“You do have some limitations, but the one thing we talked about, even with last week's game, is we have to play better around (Miller),” Morgan said. “Whether that's being able to run the ball, being able to run the correct routes with the receivers, being able to get him protection. All those things come into helping out a guy in that situation.”
Millersville (1-4, 2-6) did get on the board in the second quarter on a 23-yard field goal by Chris Persiko.
On their next drive, the Marauders got to the Shepherd 24, but Miller was picked off in the end zone.
The Rams stretched their lead to 21-3 with a 14-yard touchdown run by Deonte Glover with 13 seconds left in the half.
“That second quarter was about missed opportunities,” Morgan said. "We had a chance to really put some points on the board. To only come out with three was unfortunate."
Shepherd extended its lead to 34-3 in the fourth quarter before Evan Morrill took over at quarterback for MU. The starting wide receiver, who has caught a pass in 26 straight games and is a top wrestler, hooked up with Drew Schwindenhammer on a 17-yard TD with 43 seconds left in the game.