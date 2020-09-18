Warwick star quarterback Joey McCracken, still recovering from a knee injury at the end of last basketball season, didn’t play in Friday’s football season-opener.

Sophomore backup QB Jack Reed got the start instead. And on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage at Penn Manor, Reed connected with senior wideout Caleb Schmitz for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

After a back-and-forth game in the first 18 minutes of play, Warwick pulled away near the end of the second quarter and didn’t look back en route to a 43-13 victory on Millersville University’s Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

“I thought we did some nice things in the first half,” longtime Warwick skipper Bob Locker said. “We did some good things in the second half, but the first half was sharp for the first half in the first game of the year.”

Reed completed 12 of 23 attempts for 192 yards and the TD pass, but had two interceptions. Warwick (1-0) was also whistled for six 15-yard penalties, which coach Bob Locker attributed to the lack of fans and refs then being able to hear every word coming from the players during the course of action.

“That’s the negative,” Locker said. “We talk about the new normal, kids say things in football games. You can throw a flag but if this is what it’s going to be like all year. ... I get it. Refs have to keep control of the game. I just think the game is going to be different because of the lack of fan noise.”

After Penn Manor (0-1) went three-and-out on the opening possession of the contest, the teams then traded scores over the next five possessions.

Down 22-13, the Comets intercepted Reed for the first time at the 6:42 mark of the second quarter. But the Warriors’ 3-4 defense dug in and forced a three-and-out.

The Warwick offense then started from its own 7-yard line and marched down the field with a 15-play, 93-yard scoring drive, capped by a Colton Miller 1-yard run to push the advantage to 29-13 just before half.

“The thing I like about that series is, we’ll go deep on you but we’ll take shots down the field,” Locker said. “But showing the ability to grind one out like that said a lot about the kids.”

The Comets struggled getting much going after that. Warwick speedy back Christian Royer then iced it with a 1-yard run at the 2:01 mark of the third quarter to push the score to 36-13.

The Warwick run game was solid as well, collecting 106 rushing yards on 33 carries. The one-two punch of Miller and Royer combined for 104 rushing yards.

Penn Manor running back Isaiah Stoltzfus finished with 100 rushing yards on 25 carries and a TD, while returning QB Luke Braas completed 10 of 26 attempts for 97 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

Up next: Penn Manor hosts Solanco (0-1) on Friday, while Warwick hosts Conestoga Valley next Saturday.