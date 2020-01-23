HARRISBURG — Wednesday's Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star Game had reached a high-octane offense by the middle of the second period at Twin Ponds. Members of the American Team swarmed the attacking zone, and Manheim Township goaltender Jared Gordon — representing the National Team — threw assorted limbs in the way of the puck in an attempt to protect his team's momentum.
"I didn't really have any idea where (the puck) was," Gordon said, "so I was just lying down and hoping it would hit me."
Several times, Gordon absorbed the puck, like a sponge, from his back. With seven second-period saves, Gordon was part of a trio of National Team goaltenders from Lancaster County that combined to stop 20 of 24 shots, helping their side hold on for a 7-4 victory.
"It was fun," Gordon said. "It was really challenging, but it was a lot of fun."
That was Manheim Township's Jared Gordon lunging to make this second-period save in the CPIHL all-star game. pic.twitter.com/VkHjO8SfAX— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 23, 2020
Manheim Central's Gage McCabe made six saves in the opening period, and Hempfield's Joshua Griel, a Conestoga Valley student, closed out the victory by turning away all seven shots he faced in the third period. They backstopped a National Team that included Manheim Township's AJ Yoder, Manheim Central's Austin Nelson and Cody Bilby, Elizabethtown's CJ Samo, Warwick's Jon Bergh and Zach Shertzer, and Hempfield's Jack Laser (Conestoga Valley).
The American Team's roster featured Lancaster County representatives in Elizabethtown's Caden Nagel, Hempfield's Elias Lountzis, Manheim Township's Andrew Thompson, and Penn Manor's Wes Gilbert (Lancaster Country Day), Liam Besecker (Lancaster Catholic) and Neel Mahapatra, who made nine first-period saves as his team's starting goaltender. Players were divided into the two teams in a draft held Jan. 5.
"Obviously, I was a little nervous coming into the game," said McCabe, the CPIHL's leader in saves (552). "Everybody is the best of the best out here, but you just have to get in the zone."
Hershey's Jason Rippon helped the National Team settle in with a pair of first-period goals. The American Team answered with a breakaway goal from Lower Dauphin's Cole McCulley — the first of his two goals in the game — before Nelson bumped the National lead back up to two.
In the final minute of the first period, a long outlet pass from Gilbert sprung Thompson on another American Team breakaway.
GOAL, American Team. Manheim Township's Andrew Thompson slips one through on a 2-on-none rush. It cuts the National Team lead to 3-2 w/ 25 seconds left in the opening period. pic.twitter.com/8itLHi1KxP— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 23, 2020
"It was a great pass (by Gilbert)," Thompson said. "I saw an opening and tried to hit it. If it didn't get there, hopefully the rebound would've been there for our player to tap it in."
Nagel tied the game 1:47 into the second period with the first shot Gordon faced. But a three-goal National Team surge — a pair of goals from Lower Dauphin's Noah Leach and one from West Shore's Zakary Sooy — combined with timely saves from Gordon to give the National Team the momentum it needed. McCulley added his second goal of the night to cut the deficit to 6-4 late in the second period, but Susquehanna Stampede's Joshua Nylund netted the only goal of the third period, and Griel posted the only clean sheet of the night to seal the victory.
GOAL, National Team. That's Noah Leach putting his team back up. Manheim Township's AJ Yoder gets the helper w/ 13:03 left in the 2nd. It's a 4-3 game. pic.twitter.com/JdJzpmxWZt— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 23, 2020
At the final buzzer, Laser hopped over the bench to congratulate Griel. It was Laser who encouraged Griel to start playing hockey when the two friends were in kindergarten. They've been teammates on school teams since middle school. As seniors, they savored their all-star moment on the Twin Ponds ice.
"That was perfect," Griel said. "It was awesome."
.@CVBuckskins' Josh Griel (left) and Jack Laser - members of Hempfield's club team - have been playing hockey together since kindergarten. They've been teammates at the middle school and varsity levels, and Wednesday, the duo helped the National Team win the CPIHL all-star game. pic.twitter.com/TPBac6U2qj— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 23, 2020