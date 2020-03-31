The sports world is at a standstill due the Coronavirus. Major League Baseball, the NBA, NHL and the NFL as well as soccer and collegiate sports are all shut down.

But it's not the first time a pandemic has taken a toll on games. The 1918 Spanish Flu took the lives of many sports figures and even stopped the Stanley Cup Final before the series was able to be finished.

Stanley Cup tragedy

The Montreal Canadians played the Seattle Metropolitans in the 1919 (Spanish Flu actually stretched from March of 1918 through 1920) Stanley Cup Finals.

The best-of-five series, which was played in Seattle, was tied 2-2 (another game had ended in a tie) when the final game was postponed. After players and coaches from both teams were hospitalized, the Canadians had just three healthy players, according to Steve Chapelle author of "No Decision: The 1919 Stanley Cup Final," as reported by Paul Newberry of the Associated Press.

Montreal defenseman Joe Hall died four days after the final game. Two years later Canadians coach George Kennedy, who never recovered, also died.

The engraving for the Stanley Cup for that season has the Montreal Canadians listed above the Seattle Metropolitans and below the teams it reads, "SERIES NOT COMPLETED."

Baseball's Bambino strickened

Babe Ruth contracted the Spanish Flu twice in 1918. The then Boston pitcher likely also contracted the flu during spring training in Arkansas and following the World Series in Boston, as reported by Slate.com from an excerpt from "War Fever: Boston, Baseball and America in the Shadow of the Great War," by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith.

The flu was also thought to have spread to many at the 1918 series in crowded Fenway Park.

The Red Sox won the series 4-2.

The Spanish flu also took the life American League umpire Silk O’Loughlin, according to baseballhall.org. A well-respected ump, O'Loughlin worked four World Series.