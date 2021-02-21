DRIFTWOOD, Cameron County — Around what bordered on a bonfire, munching elk sausages, our tents on a mattress of deep snow amid a house-size “rock city,” 14 of us savored our good fortune.

For 22 years now, a core and rotating cast has backpacked into a different wild place in Pennsylvania for a weekend immersion into the brittle winter woods for a sensory and visual experience few others seek.

The Fred Woods Trail in Elk State Forest might have been the best yet. Ironically, the 4.5-mile loop hike was a last-minute replacement when our original destination couldn’t be reached because of icy roads. An intrepid member of our team tried the white-knuckled access road to the trailhead and lost two snow chains before backing away.

The trail, named after a state forest foreman and scoutmaster who died on the job in 1975, delivered to us all we hold dear about these winter forays: ample snow, open mountaintop vistas and a couple wild cards — elk and a rock city geologic treat.

The snow, modest down in the Sinnemahoning Creek valley, reached about 2 feet when we reached the steep edge of the mountain. Fortunately, three of our group wore snowshoes and broke trail. Still, I can tell you that even if you’re the 14th person in queue, hiking in deep snow can be grueling.

Snow-starved for the last two winters, no one was complaining. “I’m just glad to see snow that stays white,” observed Lamonte Garber, of Lancaster.

Our goal on these trips is often to camp along a vista where we can watch the moon rise and be wooed by the stars. And, as usual, the wind was like a cold furnace blast on the exposed promontory. Our group, ages 13 to 67, was forced to melt into the forest.

In this case, our disappointment was soon met with glee as we entered a hall of boulders known as Mason Hill, included in “Outstanding Scenic Geology Features of Pennsylvania.”

It was like walking into a magic geologic fairyland in the middle of the woods. Exposed by glacial runoff, the sandstone outcrops looked like a giant had rolled pebbles amid the trees. Tendrils of hemlock tree roots gained purchase in horizontal cracks and snaked along for 20 feet. We explored a labyrinth of chambers.

Ferns dripped from cracks and lichen adorned walls like coats of arms. Massive icicles formed tusks and intricate sculptures on the rocks. We touched them and the texture was eerily smooth.

Someone had etched their initials with what seemed like a carving tool. L. Jordan 9-9-1901 with a handsome star centered underneath. I wondered if it was a member of a logging crew long ago who was as smitten as us by the rocks.

A porcupine, likely drawn by alluring food smells, instead found gawking humans and burrowed into a corner of a boulder.

The deep snow obscured the branches we normally scour to ensure a warming fire into the night. But our amply supplied army produced three portable saws and we took turns churning out logs from fallen dead trees. You think we don’t come prepared? Someone even had a pocket-size bellows.

We dined on steak and freeze-dried food, artichokes and peach pie. We shared outdoor adventures, close calls and stupid decisions as the fire popped and Dan Nephin, of Lancaster, held wet socks on a stick to dry.

Fireside humor: Brenda Hodge, of Lancaster, was talking about the first time she saw a fisher in Montana last summer.

Garber: “They hang out with Martins and Wengers.”

As temperatures to our backs retreated into the teens, we were warm and full and I dare say no one wished to be anywhere else that night. A handful of us put on our headlamps and trudged back to one of the overlooks. We looked down at two lonely lights in the valley and then leaned back on a slanted rock and looked up at the Milky Way and one of the sharpest night skies you can find in Pennsylvania.

We picked out constellations, squealed at a handful of meteorites and were amazed at how many stars fill the firmament when there is no light pollution.

That night we slept in gayly colored tents tucked into nooks in the rock city. Some of us slept with our boots in our sleeping bags so they wouldn’t freeze. A night wind kindled above us, making the hemlock boughs whisper.

In the previous 24 hours before the hike, I had seen more than 40 elk, one of Pennsylvania’s great native wildlife success stories. It was awe inspiring. But on our march out of the woods, we were struck by the damage elk had done to the forest. Scores of 10- to 15-foot-trees were snapped in two by elk so they could get at the tender buds of branches.

After the trip, we talked about what makes these winter trips so special and keeps us reuniting for a simple journey year after year.

Certainly the uniqueness of the experience is paramount. “The cold weather, lack of leaves, and hopefully snow, wake up the senses and focus the mind more completely than a warm-weather hike,” Garber said.

“The woods are much more quiet and much more open than other seasons,” added Mark Kapolka, who runs a veterinarian hospital in Cornwall. “I think it becomes a much more intimate experience in winter. I find myself much more introspective or contemplative.”

Some of us admit to enjoying the sort of notoriety we develop with friends who think that willingly sleeping outdoors in the cold and snow is sort of, well, daffy.

“It kind of made me feel like a bad ass,” said Ethan Hodge, a teen from Lancaster along on his first deep-snow foray.

“As I drift into late middle age, backpacking in snow and cold lets me know, ‘Yeah, I can still do this,’ ” said Jon Rutter, of Lancaster.

“There is a sense of accomplishment that comes from being comfortable and warm in the bitter cold. This takes planning and some equipment, but it is easier than people might think,” Garber added.

More open views, a woods laid bare, shadows on a white canvas, reading the stories of wildlife — we came across the wingbeats of a raptor pressed in the snow as it made off with a ground squirrel — all make a winter exploration a different sensory experience.

But a singular camaraderie born of circumstance and people driven by like minds also make these trips a blessing, even though many of us are together only once a year.

Over time, a shared experience bonds us. We open up around the campfire and, like everyone else, wonder about the meaning of life and our role in it. We share a common experience unique from other relationships, Garber suggested.

“I enjoy the stories and adventures that people pack in with them, then share around the fire while most folks are watching TV snug and warm at home,” said Tim Spiese, who lives in southern Lancaster County.

Mused Nephin, “I suppose the very act of winter camping self-selects for interesting people and happy campers.”

May it ever be.

n Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.