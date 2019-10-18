LEBANON — The air carried a hint of a late-autumn chill into Earl Boltz Stadium Friday night, and visiting Wilson carried a hint of late-season form to the field, taking an early lead and shutting down Cedar Crest for a 35-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football win in the penultimate week of the regular season.
The Bulldogs (4-1 Section One, 8-1 overall) remained one game behind Manheim Township for first place in the section. They've won the three games since their head-to-head loss to the Blue Streaks by a combined score of 91-21.
"We're making some little mistakes, I think," said Wilson coach Doug Dahms. "We're playing at the level we need to play, but we're going to have to obviously turn it up a notch when playoffs roll in."
By the time Cedar Crest's Aadyn Richards rushed for a first down early in the second quarter — the first chain-moving play of the night for the Falcons (3-3, 6-3) — Wilson had built a 14-0 lead and collected more than 100 yards of offense.
The Bulldogs answered a pair of brief and empty offensive series for Cedar Crest with a pair of scoring drives capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Brown (11 of 15, 169 yards, 3 touchdowns) to Brady Gibble, and an 11-yard touchdown run from Avanti Lockhart, who finished the night with two touchdowns on the ground, one touchdown reception, and 141 yards on 19 carries.
"Avanti ran tough as nails," Dahms said. "We sprinkled in enough passes to keep them honest and ran the ball pretty well. That's our forte."
Cedar Crest worked its way into Wilson's backfield six times but never gained enough traction to build momentum against the Bulldogs' attack.
"They're big, and they're strong," Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin said of the Bulldogs. "We hit (Lockhart) in the backfield how many times on first down, and it still ended up second and 6. It's like, 'How the heck did that kid get four yards?' He's gigantic, and their weight program's awesome."
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs bottled up Cedar Crest's run game, limiting the Falcons to 107 yards on the ground. Cedar Crest quarterback Chris Danz completed five of his 23 pass attempts for 66 yards.
"They've got everybody and their mother in the box," Wildasin said, "and they're not going to let you run the ball. You've got to be able to throw the ball to beat them, and we couldn't capitalize. I thought we had some chances."
After the Bulldogs invoked the mercy rule with a touchdown reception from Matt Fry, and rushing and receiving touchdowns from Lockhart, Richards (11 carries, 96 yards) broke up Wilson's shutout bid with a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
"He played hard," Wildasin said of Richards. "A lot of guys do. (Richards) is a battler."