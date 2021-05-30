Four American Flat Track riders with Lancaster County ties competed Saturday on the Route 66 Speedway in the Chicago (Ill.) Half-Mile. They combined for four top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes, two top-three finishes and one first-place finish.

Below is a look at those results.

SuperTwins: Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) took third place in the AFT Mission SuperTwins main event, just seconds back of first-place Briar Bauman, who is the husband of Shayna Texter. Mees now owns three top-three finishes in four races so far this season, currently sitting in third place in the overall points standings for the SuperTwins class.

Production Twins: Willow Street resident Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) won the AFT Production Twins main event on the back of a Yamaha MT-07. It’s his second first-place finish of the season, and third top-three finish in four races, good enough for first place in the overall points standings in the Production Twins class.

“I know these guys are super talented -- they’re probably more talented than me,” Texter was quoted saying on AmericanFlatTrack.com. “But I just don’t feel like anybody is putting the work in that I am, day after day, and I have to because these guys are such good riders.”

Four spots behind Texter was Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650), who placed fifth, logging his second top-five finish of the season. Varnes is currently in fifth place in the overall points standings on the season.

Singles: Competing in the AFT Singles main event, Lancaster native Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) placed 10th. Along with a pair of first-place finishes in the first two races of the season, Texter-Bauman sits fourth in the overall points standings in the Singles division. Texter-Bauman is still the winningest AFT rider in singles division history. Her accomplishments were recently featured on thedrive.com.

The next American Flat Track event is scheduled for June 18 in Oklahoma.