Four American Flat Track riders with ties to Lancaster County competed in the latest series of races last Friday and Saturday at the Weedsport Speedway in New York. Below is a recap.

SuperTwins: In the SuperTwins class, Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) placed third in Friday's main event and won Saturday's main event. With the performances, Mees bumped up one spot in the season rankings, now sitting in second place in the SuperTwins points standings. He has three first-place finishes on the season, and eight top-three finishes in 10 races, with six races to go on the 2021 schedule.

Production Twins: Willow Street resident Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) won Friday's main event in the Production Twins class, while Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650) placed sixth. In Saturday's main event, Texter placed third while Varnes placed fifth. Texter remains atop the Production Twins standings, with five wins and top-three finishes in eight of 10 races, with six remaining. Varnes dropped one spot in the points standings, now sitting in seventh place overall, though he now has four top-five finishes on the season.

Singles: In the Singles class, Lancaster native Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) placed 16th in Friday's race. She dropped three spots in the season points standings, now in ninth place overall.