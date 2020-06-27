The story of NASCAR, according to legend, is rooted in good ole boys hauling moonshine from the law in the rural, deep south of the 1950s.

The sport’s first superstar, Junior Johnson, literally had the job of bootlegger before going fast, legit.

NASCAR got big in the 1960s, when Detroit began pumping money into it. It got bigger in the 1990s, when corporate America began turning stock cars into garish billboards for Tide and Walmart and Home Depot.

Suddenly the drivers - your Jeff Gordons and Jimmy Johnsons - started looking less like good ole boys and more like soap opera actors.

The sport had come a long way from when its princess, Linda “Miss Hurst Golden Shifter,’’ Vaughn was quoted in a seminal 1965 profile of Junior Johnson by Tom Wolfe, saying, “I’m not any of (the drivers’) girlfriend. I’m real good friends with ‘em all, even Wen-dell.’’

Wen-dell, Wolfe pointed out, was Wendell Scott, “the only Negro in big-league stock-car racing.’’

There’s still only one, Bubba Wallace, who drives Richard Petty’s iconic No. 43. On June 8, Wallace called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events. Two days later it did so.

One part-time driver quit as a result. A plane flew over Talledega Superspeedway in Alabama before a scheduled race June 20 trailing the flag and the slogan “defund NASCAR.’’

Also that day, a member of Wallace’s crew found a pull rope in a garage tied into a noose.

A day later, when the race at Talladega was actually run following a rain delay, all the drivers and crew members in the field pushed Wallace’s car, symbolically but literally, to the front of the pack, walked behind the car as it taxied down pit row, and stood with him as the National Anthem was played.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It created a dramatic visual image that will be remembered as symbolic of the crazy time we’re in.

But then an FBI investigation found the noose had been there since October of 2019, and thus couldn’t have been a racist message to Wallace.

NASCAR’s statements on the incident, in retrospect, were missing an “allegedly,” or two. Conspiracy theories were launched.

A black racer from the Philadelphia area, Lenny Miller, told the Philly Inquirer’s Mike Sielski that Watson’s race team, despite being owned by Petty, has only a quarter or a third of the sponsorship funding to win.

“They’ve really been exploiting Bubba Wallace,’’ Miller said.

“The sponsors get good PR. NASCAR gets good PR because he’s the sole Black driver. There’s only been two or three Black drivers in any one decade who could compete at the top levels.

“But the reason you don’t see more is because corporations do not want to sponsor a Black driver, and they definitely don’t want to sponsor a Black-owned race team with a Black driver.”

You’d like to give NASCAR credit for being straightforward and decisive in sweeping away imagery that horrifies and alienates many, even at the risk of angering a segment of its fan base.

You’d like to think there are things against which we can utterly unite. You’d like to think that if a mistake is made or false note struck in the uniting, they could be overlooked.

You’d like to think things were as clear-cut as they ought to be. They never are.