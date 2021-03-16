American Flat Track opened its 2021 season last weekend with a two-day event at the Volusia Half-Mile II in Florida. The season-opening races across AFT's three classes were held Friday, followed by races at the same course Saturday.

Four riders with Lancaster County ties combined to take home six top-three finishes and four first-place finishes. A recap of those performances is below.

AFT Supertwins: After placing third in Friday's season-opening Supertwins race, Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) came back to take home to the top spot in Saturday's main event, winning the checkered flag by more than two seconds.

"It was awesome to see fans in the stands again," Mees told Americanflattrack.com.

AFT Production Twins: In Friday's season-opening Production Twins race, Willow Street resident Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) placed third and Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650) placed sixth. A day later, Texter took home the top spot by more than two seconds. Varnes placed fourth, at 6.094 seconds back from Texter.

AFT Singles: Lancaster native Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) placed first in Friday's season-opening AFT Singles class, and followed up with another first-place finish in Saturday's race.

Results

Standings