Four American Flat Track riders with Lancaster County ties took home a combined three top-10 finishes over the weekend. They competed Saturday across three classifications at the Lima Half-Mile in Ohio. Two of those four finished in the top-three of their classification, including Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes, who logged his best race of the season thus far.

SuperTwins: Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) placed eighth in the Mission SuperTwins main event. It’s his sixth top-10 finish of the season thus far, as he currently sits in third place in the overall SuperTwins points standings.

Production Twins: Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650) and Willow Street resident Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) were Nos. 2 and 3 in the Production Twins main event. For Varnes, it was his highest placement of the season, and his third top-five finish of the year, as he now sits in sixth place in the Production Twins points standings. Still sitting atop those standings is Texter, who has placed in the top-three in seven of eight races.

Singles: Lancaster native Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) was 15th in the AFT Singles main event. She currently sits in sixth place in the overall singles points standings.

Up next: As the AFT season nears its midpoint, riders will next be in action July 17 at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in Illinois.