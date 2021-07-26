Cory Texter 2021 1

Willow Street resident Cory Texter is a top rider in the American Flat Track Production Twins division.

 Submitted, Cory Texter

Four American Flat Track riders with Lancaster County ties competed over the weekend in the latest race of the 2021 campaign. Of those, two placed in the top-three, while another placed in the top-10. They didn't have to travel too far this time around, riding in-state Saturday at the inaugural Port Royal Half-Mile in Juniata County.

SuperTwins: Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) placed third in the main event of the Super Twins category. It's his sixth top-three finish of the season. He currently ranks third in the overall points standings at the mid-point of the 2021 campaign.

Production Twins: In the Production Twins class, Willow Street resident Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) placed third, his seventh top-three placement in eight races. He still leads the Production Twins points standings by a wide margin, with eight races remaining on the year. Meanwhile, Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650) finished 11th, and currently sits in sixth place overall.

AFT Singles: In the Singles class, Lancaster native Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) placed seventh, cracking the top-10 for the third time this season. She's currently in sixth place in the points standings.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next