Four American Flat Track riders with Lancaster County ties competed over the weekend in the latest race of the 2021 campaign. Of those, two placed in the top-three, while another placed in the top-10. They didn't have to travel too far this time around, riding in-state Saturday at the inaugural Port Royal Half-Mile in Juniata County.

SuperTwins: Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) placed third in the main event of the Super Twins category. It's his sixth top-three finish of the season. He currently ranks third in the overall points standings at the mid-point of the 2021 campaign.

Production Twins: In the Production Twins class, Willow Street resident Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) placed third, his seventh top-three placement in eight races. He still leads the Production Twins points standings by a wide margin, with eight races remaining on the year. Meanwhile, Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650) finished 11th, and currently sits in sixth place overall.

AFT Singles: In the Singles class, Lancaster native Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) placed seventh, cracking the top-10 for the third time this season. She's currently in sixth place in the points standings.