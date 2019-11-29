Austin Vang epitomizes Cocalico's club as Eagles prep for PIAA Class 5A state-semifinal appearance

Austin Vang is not the biggest kid around.

Cocalico’s two-way threat goes 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, and when you think 5-6 and 170, you usually don’t think lead fullback and linebacker.

Vang has successfully bucked that trend.

The Eagles’ sophomore has rushed for 378 yards and a score in Cocalico’s vicious Veer attack, and Vang has piled up 56 tackles and a pair of sacks from his ‘backer spot, helping the Eagles win the District Three championship.

Vang and his mates will be back on the field tonight against District One champ Cheltenham in a PIAA Class 5A state semifinal showdown at 6 in Hersheypark Stadium.

Don’t let Vang’s size fool you; he’s a player, and a key cog in what Cocalico has accomplished to date.

“In football, size can help a lot, sure,” Vang said. “But Coach Gingrich always tells us that it comes down to the team that is most physical. You can be the smallest person on the team. But you can also have the best work ethic.”

Vang epitomizes Cocalico’s squad; the Eagles won’t wow you with a ton of size, or a bunch of burners off the edge or on the flanks. But regardless of their proportions, they simply won’t be out-worked.

“That’s a perfect example of who we are,” Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich said. “We’re not the biggest. We’re not the strongest. We’re not the fastest. But we come to work every day, we come to practice every day, and we have a great attitude. Those are all great qualities to have.”

Vang possesses all of the intangible qualities. He got some varsity time at linebacker in his ninth-grade season last fall. And when camp broke in August this season, he found himself with starting roles at fullback and linebacker.

“Austin plays with passion,” Gingrich said. “He plays with so much emotion and desire. If there’s a good play, whether it’s by him or somebody else, he’s the first guy in there doing his little free-style dance thing. That’s him.”

That, in a nutshell, is also Cocalico, which relies heavily on a heavy duty fullback in its Flexbone, run-first scheme. And while Vang might not look the part, he's been a hammer out of the backfield.

“Funny this is, our fullbacks over the years have come in all shapes and sizes,” Gingrich noted. “We’ve had some 225-pounders. We’ve had some 165-pounders. We’ve had bigger kids like (5,000-yard rusher) Austin Hartman and (4,000-yard rusher) Tab Musser. We’ve had different shapes and sizes.”

“With Vang,” Gingrich continued, “he might be short in stature, but skill-wise, he’s making plays, he’s making people miss, and he’s running over people. He’s really doing a good job for us.”

End result: Cocalico is riding some serious momentum into the state playoffs.

“It’s kinda crazy when you stop and think about it,” Vang said. “Cocalico Eagles … hey, we’re not the biggest school and we’re not the flashiest team. But hard work and determination has gotten us here.”

All the way to the state semifinals, one victory from the ultimate trip: Another ride to Hersheypark Stadium, for a shot at PIAA gold.

