He doesn’t show even a hint of the accent, at least not through the filter of an internet-based telephone chat. Of course, any trend toward a Crocodile Dundee tone has so far been offset by time spent in other corners of the planet.

What’s new for Austin Gallagher, though, is maybe some more appreciation for sport as culture. Or perhaps the joy of sharing his game with newcomers.

“I could potentially see myself living here. It’s a great place,” Gallagher, the Manheim Township grad and former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, said during a recent call from Adelaide, South Australia.

That’s where Gallagher, 31, has spent much of the last four years playing baseball in three different Australian programs. He also has plied his trade in Germany, which is where he would be today if not for the coronavirus. But let’s start at the beginning.

After the Dodgers released him in 2013, Gallagher played several seasons with independent teams, including two with the Lancaster Barnstormers. In October 2016 he got an offer from the Kensington Cardinals of the South Australian Baseball League — travel and living expenses paid, plus what he called “some salary.”

Being 27, single and with the chance to travel …

“It was life-changing for me,” Gallagher said.

He describes Kensington, which took up the game in 1926, as “like club baseball, only a little higher.” Players range in age from late teens to upper 30s in a 12-team league, and all stops are within an hour’s drive.

From Kensington, Gallagher also caught on in 2018 with the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League — an eight-team pro circuit in the country’s largest cities. ABL games are limited to weekends.

He also plays in something called the Super League — a Wednesday-only group of four teams that play under international tiebreaking rules. That means an inning starts with runners on first and second bases, and each pitcher is limited to 30 pitches.

“There are a lot of opinions on that league,” he said, noting that it’s considered more of an introductory vehicle for the game.

Between the three leagues, Gallagher found himself often playing eight games in six days, although that changed this past season, when scheduling conflicts with Kensington kept him off the Adelaide roster. But after two Australian seasons, his coach suggested Gallagher check out the European leagues.

He joined the Mainz Athletics of Germany’s Bundesliga, the country’s elite level, and has played there from April through October before returning to Australia for the winter months. He’s been successful in both countries, having hit .354 with 12 homers in 30 games for Kensington this season, and .371 with eight homers for Mainz last year. He’s also played in the Czech Republic, on a tournament team of U.S. imports.

All the while, he’s taken note of a few cultural contrasts.

In Germany, where games are played on weekends and weekdays are spent in preparation, “everything is really serious,” he said. “It’s all about representing. Everything’s a lot more structured, and the fans are extremely loyal. They’ll do anything for you.”

Australians also bring the intensity and the passion, he said. But after a game, both teams share the same clubhouse and a beer. Winning teams first gather to sing their club fight song, but if they’re on the road, they sing way down the foul line, by the outfield.

Gallagher is under contract with Mainz as a player-coach for 2020, but of course, he doesn’t know when or if the German season will begin. He loves the Australian lifestyle, but until baseball resumes, his income is limited at best.

He has had opportunities to teach the game, which he calls a pleasure.

“I get far more joy and excitement if I can give back to the game and teach the game,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s so much more rewarding.”

Maybe there’s a connection between the longer path and the greater reward.

• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.