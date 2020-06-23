James Micioni loved baseball and he spent his life collecting cards and memorabilia connected to his favorite sport. The man known as "Uncle Jimmy," who died in March at the age of 97, left his seven nieces and nephews a treasure of game programs, ticket stubs and rare baseball cards in mint condition.

The items, known as the "Uncle Jimmy Collection," is worth millions of dollars and the auction of the items, which includes several pristine signed Babe Ruth cards, is being handled by Lancaster based Wheatland Auction Services, as reported by WHTM Channel 27 (ABC27.com).

Here's the link to Wheatland Auction Services where the cards can be viewed online and bids can be made on the items.

Here's a look at the collection and "Uncle Jimmy" from WHTM ABC Channel 27.