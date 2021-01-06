Nancy Kerrigan was attacked on Jan. 6, 1994 in Detroit's Cobo Hall. The figure skater was clubbed with a collapsible baton in the back of the right knee by Shane Stant after she came of the ice following a practice. She was preparing for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Stant was part of a plot that included Kerrigan rival Tonya Harding and Harding's husband Jeff Gillooly. The group wanted to keep Kerrigan from participating to increase Harding's chances to make the U.S. team.

Unable to compete, Kerrigan was still named to the U.S. team. After rehabbing from her injury, she earned a silver medal at the Lillehammer, Norway, Olympics just seven weeks later.

Harding finished eighth at the Olympics.

Gillooly, Stant and three others who were also part of the plot served prison time.

Harding, who at first denied any knowledge of the planning of the attack, later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation and community service.

