Atlantic League president Rick White announced Monday that the start of the independent professional baseball league's 2020 season would be delayed after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the postponement of in-person events consisting of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

In a press release, White said the league would monitor news and public information sources and make further announcements regarding the schedule at a later date.

The league-wide opening day was scheduled for April 30 with Lancaster Barnstormers scheduled to open their season May 1 at Long Island and scheduled to host Long Island in their May 8 home opener.

The Atlantic League also postponed its tryout mini-camps scheduled for late March and early April.

