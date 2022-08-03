The Mann family’s athletic legacy keeps growing.
Four of its members — Art Mann Jr. and his three daughters, Kasey Mann, Emily Mann and Carolyn Mann — recently added another achievement to the family’s sports scrapbook with the completion of an Ironman race in Thun, Switzerland, on July 9.
The Manns’ sporting lineage began with Art Mann Sr., a Manheim Township graduate, who competed on the Yale wrestling team. For his part, Art Mann Jr. attended McCaskey before following in his father’s footsteps at Yale. He rowed crew there and played basketball.
Mann Jr. then married Kay Mercein, a lacrosse player who also attended Yale, and together they have five children, who all graduated from Manheim Town-ship like their grandfather.
All of the daughters who completed the Ironman with their dad last month participated in college athletics at their respective universities. Kasey and Emily were swimmers at Yale and Boston College, respectively. Carolyn took after her mother and played college lacrosse at Columbia.
The idea to compete in the Iron-man came from Mann Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kasey.
“(Kasey) is very adventurous and she threw it out there, saying, ‘I’m gonna sign up for this (and) I think we should all do it,’ ” Mann Jr. said. “I told the girls that they were all crazy.”
Ultimately, though, Mann Jr. agreed to the race because his daughters were adamant about participating — and he was not about to sit on the sidelines. Once the decision to go was made, they each began training. They set up a group chat where everyone could post updates on their training and the injuries that inevitably occurred along the way.
Kasey, Emily and Carolyn Mann all live in New York City, and Emily and Carolyn trained for the biking portion together. Occasion-ally, when the young women were back in Lancaster County, they all completed bike rides together.
As part of her training, Emily Mann finished a marathon in the fall. She noted that training for the Ironman is much more intense than marathon training because the entire weekend has to be dedicated to working out. Her weekend training schedule involved a long run on Saturday and either completing laps around Central Park or a bike ride over the George Washington Bridge, which continued upstate following the Hudson River on Sundays.
Emily’s workout program for the three months prior to the race included an hour to an hour and a half of training during the week and anywhere between two and eight hours a day on the weekends.
Switzerland wasn’t Emily Mann’s first huge athletic undertaking, however. She and sister Kasey climbed Mount Kilimanjaro three years ago while raising money for Lancaster’s Milagro House. Preparing for the Ironman gave Emily another chance to spend time with her family in a similar manner, as they spoke almost everyday to discuss how training was going.
“This was a very special bonding experience for my family,” Emily Mann said. “It was really hard and it was exciting and it was challenging; I definitely wouldn’t have wanted to do it alone.”
Leading up to the race, the whole family enjoyed a week traveling in Switzerland. According to Art Mann Jr., the Thun race is considered one of the world’s most beautiful Ironman competitions.
“It’s on the same lake as Interlaken ... right short of the Swiss Alps,” he said. “It’s (on) a crystal clear lake and the bike is through the valleys of the Alps. It’s (also) through this old town.”
Leading up to the race, however, the Mann family encountered an unexpected difficulty: The girls found themselves without bikes.
Art Mann Jr. had brought his own bike, but his daughters had arranged to rent them. But the Monday before the race, July 4, the contract was canceled and the Manns were left to scramble because all of the bike rentals in the area had already been claimed for the race.
No bikes would mean being unable to race or being forced to use city bikes.
But in Rapperswil, they found a sports store, and two of the men working there happened to be the same heights as Emily and Carolyn Mann, and they graciously offered them their personal bikes as loaners.
“They were literally $10,000, custom made racing bikes,” Mann Jr. said. “One had (an) electric gear shift. (They were) completely trusting to these complete strangers (and) lent them their prized possessions.”
That still left daughter Kasey bikeless. A friend of Mann Jr.’s who lives in Switzerland offered his son’s bike, but it was too small.
The family headed to a bike shop in Thun to see about adjustments. Instead, a woman who had just purchased a brand-new, $8,000 triathlon bike decided to stick with her old bike, so Kasey was offered the use of the new one.
To top off the woman’s generosity, friends of the woman’s showed up at the race to cheer for Kasey Mann.
Once the race began and everyone finally had access to bikes, the Mann family helped each other through the different parts of the race – swimming, cycling and running – based on their individual strengths. Mann Jr. said his daughters are all strong swimmers, whereas he is a better biker, and two of his daughters are better runners.
“Everybody’s just kind of supporting each other to get through the whole thing because you’re so physically exhausted,” Mann Jr. said.
Kasey Mann completed the race first, followed by sister Emily. Both competed in a little over 12 hours. Mann Jr. finished four minutes shy of 13 hours, while Carolyn Mann finished in about 13:30. They finished, respectively, 610th, 705th, 790th and 890th.
What’s next for the Mann family?
They aren’t sure yet. Mann Jr. saw the Iron-man race more as a once-in a-lifetime experience.
“I think that was just like a check it off the bucket list,” Mann Jr. said. “It was fun doing it with three other people, with my daughters. It was awesome ... finishing and having that accomplishment.”
In the wake of the trip, though, the family said that what has been the strangest adjustment is not having to train anymore. Mann Jr. said the training gave them “structure” and now that it is over they feel the need to fill that time with something else.
The experience overall, though was something the Manns were all grateful to have for the family archives.