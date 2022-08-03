The Mann family’s athletic legacy keeps growing.

Four of its members — Art Mann Jr. and his three daughters, Kasey Mann, Emily Mann and Carolyn Mann — recently added another achievement to the family’s sports scrapbook with the completion of an Ironman race in Thun, Switzerland, on July 9.

The Manns’ sporting lineage began with Art Mann Sr., a Manheim Township graduate, who competed on the Yale wrestling team. For his part, Art Mann Jr. attended McCaskey before following in his father’s footsteps at Yale. He rowed crew there and played basketball.

Mann Jr. then married Kay Mercein, a lacrosse player who also attended Yale, and together they have five children, who all graduated from Manheim Town-ship like their grandfather.

All of the daughters who completed the Ironman with their dad last month participated in college athletics at their respective universities. Kasey and Emily were swimmers at Yale and Boston College, respectively. Carolyn took after her mother and played college lacrosse at Columbia.

The idea to compete in the Iron-man came from Mann Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kasey.

“(Kasey) is very adventurous and she threw it out there, saying, ‘I’m gonna sign up for this (and) I think we should all do it,’ ” Mann Jr. said. “I told the girls that they were all crazy.”

Ultimately, though, Mann Jr. agreed to the race because his daughters were adamant about participating — and he was not about to sit on the sidelines. Once the decision to go was made, they each began training. They set up a group chat where everyone could post updates on their training and the injuries that inevitably occurred along the way.

Kasey, Emily and Carolyn Mann all live in New York City, and Emily and Carolyn trained for the biking portion together. Occasion-ally, when the young women were back in Lancaster County, they all completed bike rides together.

As part of her training, Emily Mann finished a marathon in the fall. She noted that training for the Ironman is much more intense than marathon training because the entire weekend has to be dedicated to working out. Her weekend training schedule involved a long run on Saturday and either completing laps around Central Park or a bike ride over the George Washington Bridge, which continued upstate following the Hudson River on Sundays.

Emily’s workout program for the three months prior to the race included an hour to an hour and a half of training during the week and anywhere between two and eight hours a day on the weekends.

Switzerland wasn’t Emily Mann’s first huge athletic undertaking, however. She and sister Kasey climbed Mount Kilimanjaro three years ago while raising money for Lancaster’s Milagro House. Preparing for the Ironman gave Emily another chance to spend time with her family in a similar manner, as they spoke almost everyday to discuss how training was going.