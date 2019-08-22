Welcome to Tornado Alley, Sam London.
The Coatesville grad and former Lincoln University and Cheyney University assistant coach and recruiting coordinator took over the reins to McCaskey’s football program back in February. He is the Red Tornado’s fourth coach in the last 10 years.
London is an Air Force veteran, and he earned medals for his service in Iraq, so he’s a stickler, a no-nonsense kind of guy. His goal: Rally the troops, preach accountability and strong fundamentals, and get McCaskey back on track — one year after a 0-6 ride through Section One.
So how is Camp London going?
“It’s been great,” senior playmaker Isaiah Thomas said.
“Everybody is working hard and he’s kept it fun. He’s already teaching us a lot of new things, so we’re anxious for the season and to see what we can do.”
Section One is always more fun when McCaskey is in the hunt. Can London get the Tornado back up the leaderboard? That’s his wish. Now it’s up to his troops.
About the offense
London installed a Zone scheme, and said his squad will run multiple looks, leaning on their athleticism and some returning beef up front to move the ball.
The biggest question mark here: Thomas was a 1,000-yard passer at QB last fall, but he might be on the move to wideout. That would likely leave the snap-calling duties to Ben Desmarais, who threw for 200 yards and a couple of scores last season.
“Quarterback, receiver, doesn’t really matter,” Thomas said. “Wherever the coaches need me to go, I’ll play. We’ve been pretty strong on the line, and we have a lot of skill kids back.”
Two of those linemen are key cogs Thyago Alvarez, who will anchor the O-line at guard, and Destry Gravely, a real run-stuffer from his D-tackle spot.
As for the skill kids, backs Donovan Trowery and Da’Aviance Rodriguez are burners, and wideouts Jovan Rodriguez, Da-Vion Scarborough and Jah’ciere Williams will be targets for whoever is QB.
About the defense
London is going with a 4-3 look on this side of the ball, and the Tornado will have several holes to plug; the only full-timer due back is Gravely.
Some names to know should include Ethan Lane and Gabriel Mundale at D-end, linebackers Andre Aleong, Yamere Nixon and Desmarais, and secondary playmakers Rodriguez, Alex Cooper, Jayon Burnside, Kenny Jaccinor, Williams and Thomas.
Intangibles
Sam Hershey returns to handle the kicking duties, and he’s got a thunder leg. That’ll help with field position. The athletes are there. Now it’s about getting everyone on the same page.
“For us, it’ll be all about hard work,” Thomas said. “No days off. And (London) is making everyone accountable for their actions. Now we just have to put the work in every day. Be a team. Listen. And take it one step at a time.”
Key to the season
The coaching turnover within the program has been startling over the last decade, so some stability would be nice. That means soaking in every last thing that comes out of London’s mouth, and applying it on the field. Keep it simple.
“They want to compete, and they want to do whatever it takes to be successful, and that’s music to my ears,” London said. “At the end of the day, I’m proud of these kids already.”
Final word
“If we work hard every day, we’re going to shock people,” London said. “Things are changing. We’re going to close this gap. We have a lot of talent, and now it’s just a matter of putting the guys in the right places.”