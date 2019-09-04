Lancaster Catholic slogged through the first 60 minutes of its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four boys soccer opener against visiting Lancaster Country Day, attempting to solve the Cougars and their own early season offensive woes Wednesday night.
In the 61st minute, the Crusaders broke through. A shot deflected into a mass of humanity 10 yards in front of the Country Day goal. The ball found the foot of Lancaster Catholic's Nicholas Aten, who slipped it past everyone and into the back of the net for the lone goal in a 1-0 victory.
"It was a huge relief," said Bryan Fossi, Lancaster Catholic's coach, of the goal, "especially for the kids. Trying to find somebody to put the ball in the net was going to be a main goal for us tonight."
Boys Soccer: Lancaster Catholic holds off Lancaster Coubtry Day for a 1-0 victory in the L-L Section Four opener for both teams. pic.twitter.com/nnt3kcMMfD— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 5, 2019
The Crusaders (1-0 L-L, 1-1-1 overall) opened their season Saturday with a loss and a tie in the York Suburban Tournament. York Catholic had shut them out, and center-backs Ethan Paulukow and Danny Biondolillo had accounted for the offense in a 3-3 draw with Spring Grove.
"We were connecting passes in the right areas," Fossi said of his team's performance Saturday, "but we didn't have that final pass, or we had one touch too many. Tonight it felt like we were patient with the ball, we worked the ball in good areas, and then we would put it in the dangerous areas. And that was the difference between Saturday and tonight. If we can work on trying to finish some of those chances, I think we can score a ton of goals."
Lancaster Catholic had used its size to win possession and keep play in the Lancaster Country Day end for most of the first half Saturday. Goalkeeper Mike Korenkiewicz kept the sheet clean and the score tied through halftime with four athletic first-half saves for the Cougars (0-1, 2-1).
Lancaster Catholic gets a chance in the 17th minute stemming from a corner kick. Lancaster Country Day's Mike Korenkiewicz lays out to make the save and keep it scoreless. pic.twitter.com/MN99prt5fW— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 4, 2019
"Mike made some big saves for us," said Chris Wilson, Country Day's coach. "That was huge."
As the Crusaders continued to try to solve Korenkiewicz and the Country Day defense, the Cougars started applying pressure at the other end in the second half. Cameron Young jumped on a loose ball and fired a shot toward the top of the goal frame in the 47th minute, but Lancaster Catholic goalkeeper Nathan Hammer rose to deflect it away.
"We changed the formation a little bit," Wilson said of the Cougars' second half, "adjusted a little bit, and we started finding our feet a little bit better."
After Hammer's save, the Crusaders fed off the momentum, generating a pair of corner kicks in the Country Day end. Moments later, Peter Bilson dribbled the ball into space and shot it into a crowd. The wall of defenders denied the offering, but Aten punched home the second chance before his exuberant teammates swarmed him in celebration.
"We built a lot of confidence after that," Aten said. "We just played a lot better."
GOAL, Lancaster Catholic. Nicholas Aten takes a second-chance shot that goes in and gives the Crusaders a 1-0 lead over Lancaster Country Day at 60:41. pic.twitter.com/QtMbTnHsbS— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 5, 2019