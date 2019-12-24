By Mike Gross

Penn State’s football team touched down in Dallas Saturday, and coach James Franklin held a press conference for nobody.

Actually, Franklin and players Michal Menet and Trent Gordon, who is from Texas, took a few questions from bowl officials.

The sparse gathering was more about timing than indifference. The media hadn’t arrived yet..

There are story lines connected to Saturday’s game, a noon (EST) kickoff at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Among them: We’re pretty sure Franklin will be coaching Penn State, although we’re still waiting for the details on his newly-extended contract.

Otherwise, you can’t tell the coaches without a program.

Mike Norvell, who head-coached Memphis to an 11-1 record and American Athletic Conference championship, was named Florida State’s new head man the day after the Tigers defeated Cincinnati in the AAC title game.

Norvell is not coaching in the bowl game, and is taking Memphis defensive coordinator Adam Fuller with him to Tallahassee.

Ryan Silverfield, who had been the tight ends coach/assistant HC, was named interim head coach of the Tigers immediately after Norvell’s announcement. Memphis removed the interim tag a few days later.

Fuller, offensive coordinator Kevin Johns and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo were all new this year. Lembo replaced Joe Lorig, who is now special teams coordinator at Penn State.

“This (Memphis) program is used to turnover,’’ Franklin said at Penn State’s bowl media day in State College last week.

“They averaged seven staff changes a year I think over the last four years, … So what I mean is their players are used to this. They're used to coaching changes at this time of year in the program and they've been able to be very successful, obviously, with it.’’

Penn State’s deck has also been shuffled. Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named head coach at Old Dominion earlier this month.

While Franklin searches for a new OC he has given the interim job, for the bowl game, to tight ends coach Tyler Bowen.

He also promoted Kirk Campbell from offensive analyst and analytics coordinator to quarterbacks coach, which has been part of Rahne’s duties. Jeff Carpenter, who had been an offensive analyst, has been promoted to offensive graduate assistant, a position held by Mark DuPuis, now with Rahne at Old Dominion.

Bowen has been an OC before, at Fordham, in 2016. But Bowen did not do the play-calling that year. Rams’ head coach Andrew Breiner did.

Breiner is now the pass-game coordinator and QBs coach at Mississippi State under Joe Moorhead, who renovated Penn State’s offense, to great success, as Franklin’s OC in 2016 and ‘17.

Since Franklin has said he’s not looking for a new offensive system (“We need someone that's going to be able to come in and blend,’’ Franklin said. “We don't really want someone to come in and start all over again.’’), which seems to make Breiner a logical candidate for Penn State’s new OC.

Rahne leaving Penn State is less problem than opportunity Ricky Rahne used to say he didn’t want to be a head coach.

Penn State’s players, asked to describe Bowen at media day, did not talk about blending. They talked about aggression.

“It’s pretty much the same, except that Coach Bowen is maybe more aggressive,’’ wide receiver K. J. Hamler said. “Aggressive with the passing game and things of that nature.’’

“It’s spooky,’’ tackle Will Fries said. “When he’s talking to us for this game as the offensive coordinator, he brings tremendous confidence. I think it gets us all fired up and ready to go. He talks about having a simple plan and being aggressive.’’