When the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros played each other Sunday, something occurred for the first time in in MLB history. Two Millersville University grads faced each other on the diamond.

Astros center fielder Chas McCormick led off the the bottom of the sixth inning. Pitching for the Blue Jays was lefty Tim Mayza.

McCormick played for the Marauders from 2014 through 2017, while Mayza was on the mound at MU 2011-2013.

After taking a ball on the first pitch, McCormick hit a smash up the middle. Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal fielded the ball on one hop, making a diving stop at the edge of the outfield grass behind second base. Espinal threw out McCormick, who was 2 for 5 in the game, including a double and an RBI.

Mayza, making his eighth appearance of the season, gave up a hit but no runs in his one inning of work.

The Astros won the game 8-7 (box via baseball-reference.com).

Here's video of McCormick facing Mayza.

Ladies and gentlemen...History. Marauder vs. Marauder in the majors. pic.twitter.com/GMjJSW6704 — Millersville Marauders (@VilleMarauders) April 24, 2022