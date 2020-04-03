If you’re a college basketball fan, you’ve probably seen those little stools brought out to players on the court during a TV timeout just before the broadcast cuts away to commercial.

The players on the floor will sit on the stools while the coach draws up a play on a whiteboard.

Oftentimes, those stools and the whiteboard are the responsibilities of student managers working for the team, a staff that does the behind-the-scenes tasks you might not often think about.

“Before practice we are rebounding for players,” John Miller said. “Or if a player is doing a dribbling drill, we’ll be walking alongside them with an extra basketball in case he dribbles off his foot. During practice there’s two or three people on the mop, a head manager does clock.”

Miller, a Hempfield grad, was one of 14 students who made up the team management staff this past season for the University of Dayton men’s basketball squad.

The third-ranked Flyers very likely could have been playing for a national championship this Monday night if the coronavirus never came about and the NCAA tournament would’ve actually happened.

Miller, a Dayton sophomore majoring in sports management, was at nearly every Flyers’ game this past season, most of the time behind the camera filming the action on the court.

“A lot of teams take game film from trucks,” Miller said. “But we like having our own.”

Some of the duties mentioned above might sound menial, but they’re often what’s required for those starting out in the sports management field with the goal of eventually working in college athletic administration.

“My dream job is to be a commissioner of an NCAA athletic conference,” Miller said.

It’s a career path he realized a few years ago after injuries forced him off the playing surface, the last being a stress fracture in the L4 vertebrae of his spine at the start of his high school sophomore baseball season.

It’s then Miller made the difficult decision to call it quits on his playing career or risk further injury that might impact him later in life.

“I just talked to my parents a little bit and thought to myself of how much my life had revolved around sports,” Miller said. “If I can’t play anymore, is this the end? No. I can stay involved in sports in college and make a career out of it.”

To succeed in a sports management career, Miller said, will take more than just a passion for athletics. Time-management skills are a plus. As is a work ethic, which Miller said he’s learned from his father.

“Everyday I’ve grown up he goes to work 8 to 5, same thing everyday,” Miller said of his dad. “Seeing him do that everyday showed me that you have to be committed to what you’re doing.

“This job as a whole, as much work as it is, it’s a privilege to be a part of it. There are so many intangibles and memories I’ve already made. To say I was part of one of the best teams in the country that had a legit chance to win a national championship is something I’ve always dreamed of.”

