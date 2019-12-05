Penn State’s Board of Trustees has announced a “special meeting,’’ of its Committee on Compensation for 3:45 p.m. Friday in State College.
The expected reason for the meeting is to discuss a much-anticipated contract extension for football coach James Franklin.
The trustees do not have a regularly-schedule meeting until February. The “sole purpose,’’ of Friday’s meeting, according to an announcement on the board’s web site, is to consider a personnel matter.
Similar meetings were scheduled the last time Franklin had his contract extended, in 2017, and when Penn State extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers in 2018.
Franklin is on the sixth year of the deal he signed when hired by Penn State in 2014. He is making $5.65 million this year.
In other news, Penn State wide receiver K. J. Hamler, tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez made second-team all-Big Ten in media and coaches’ voting announced Wednesday.
Hamler, a redshirt sophomore, had 54 catches for 858 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made honorable mention all-conference as a kick returner.
Freiermuth had 41 catches for 468 yards and seven TDs. Gonzalez, a three-year starter, was named first-team all-Big Ten as a sophomore, in 2017, by Pro Football Focus.
Making honorable mention all-conference were quarterback Sean Clifford, running back Journey Brown, and offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet.