St. Joseph’s Prep of the Philadelphia area won the Class 6A state football championship in 2019, 2018, and 2016.

Archbishop Wood of the Philadelphia area won the Class 5A state championship in 2019, 2017 and 2016.

The next time there’s high school football in Pennsylvania, the state’s two biggest powers will be in the same postseason bracket.

Both Prep and Wood will play in Class 6A, thanks to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Success Formula.

The formula is an attempt by PIAA to address issues of competitive balance, especially the perception that “non-boundary,’’ schools have an unfair advantage.

It was adopted (for football and basketball only) in 2018, and applied for the first time to the two-year cycle that ended this year.

The formula awards (or levies) points based on postseason performance over a two-year enrollment cycle: four points for an appearance in a state final, or three for reaching a state semifinal, two for a state quarterfinal, or one for a district final.

If a school has six points or more over the cycle, and three transfers or more in football (or even a single transfer in basketball) it must move up one enrollment class for the ensuing two-year cycle.

The PIAA polices the transfers. There is an appeals process.

Enrollment numbers for the next cycle have been available since November. The process is complete in football. In hoops, PIAA is currently sifting through eligibility lists for the affected teams for evidence of transfers. Any appeals are expected to be settled by the summer.

“We expect to be communicating with the schools in the coming weeks,’’ PIAA Chief Operating Officer Mark Byers said Friday.

Archbishop Wood’s football team reached the state 5A semifinal in 2018 (three points) and won the 5A state title last season (four points). That’s seven points, and the school had at least three transfers in 2019, so, it’s up to 6A for 2020 and 2021.

Other football moves up based on the formula: Erie Catholic Prep and Imhotep Charter, both from 4A to 5A; Aliquippa from 3A to 4A; and Farrell and Lackawanna Trail from 1A to 2A (although Lackawanna would have moved up anyway due to enrollment).

In 2A, 2018 and ‘19 state champion Southern Columbia and Wilmington successfully appealed to the PIAA and will remain in 2A.

Basketball is complicated a bit by the state playoffs being cancelled at the quarterfinal stage due to the pandemic.

All quarterfinalists in this year’s tournament received two success points, meaning that teams that reached the state final in the 2018-19 season (worth four points) are over the success formula threshold.

In boys’ hoops, that group includes Archbishop Wood (5A); Bonner-Prendergast and Imhotep (4A); Lincoln Park and Trinity (3A), Math, Civics & Science Charter (2A) and Sankofa Freedom Academy (1A).

In girls’ basketball, it includes Archbishop Carroll and Chartiers Valley (5A); Bethlehem Catholic and North Catholic (4A); Delone and Dunmore (3A); and Bellwood-Antis in (2A).

In football, five of the eight schools over the point threshold are boundary schools. In boys’ basketball, all seven are non-boundary. In girls’ basketball, four of the six are non-boundary.

The formula doesn’t apply to 6A, obviously, because 6A schools don’t have a class to move up to.