Near the end of Saturday’s District Three boys bowling championship match, Northern Lebanon’s Ambrose Shirk looked at everyone watching, shrugged his shoulders while extending his hands outward.
The gesture, which brought laughs from the crowed watching at Clearview Lanes in Mount Joy, was appropriate. There was absolutely nothing else Shirk could do. Antietam freshman Ayden Davis just couldn’t miss.
Davis opened the title match with eight straight strikes and closed out the day with a 255-177 win against Shirk for district gold.
“As soon as I saw him throw his first two shots, I knew it,” Shirk said. “As far as my behalf in the beginning, I was just lazy shot-making and I couldn’t keep up with him.”
The diminutive Davis’ streak came to an end in the ninth frame when he left a 7-10 split. But the outcome was already determined.
“I was pretty nervous going into the championship match,” he said. “I got some momentum going and I felt pretty confident where I was playing my mark. I wanted to finish top six, so this made it even better of a day.”
The duo were the top two bowlers after the opening round of six games. Davis was No. 1 and finished seven games averaging 236.
Governor Mifflin siblings Emily and Alyssa Breidegam battled for the girls title, with the younger Emily Breidegam prevailing 238-169.
It was the second championship for Emily Breidegam, a junior who also won districts as a freshman.
The two were the top seeds after the first round, which included the fifth game when Alyssa Breidegam started with nine straight strikes for a 279 and Emily Breidegam scored a 259.
Elizabethtown junior Eryn Moore finished third overall, the same position she was in after the opening round of six. Moore topped Katelyn Welsh of Penn Manor 248-239 and Cedar Crest’s Paige Boyd 225-206 in the championship rounds before falling to Alyssa Breidegam 224-183.
“I am very pleased. It was a better performance than last year,” said Moore. “I definitely didn’t expect (third) because, especially in Berks County, they have some of the best girls. They are amazing out there. We have Paige in our league, who is amazing.
“For me to have that kind of improvement after I didn’t do that well at leagues last week was good for me. I was taking my time on my first shot and not getting upset with myself. I made my spares and reminded myself it’s OK not to strike.”
Boyd placed fourth and Welsh earned a sixth-place medal.
Shirk had a bye through to the semifinals, where he topped buddy Kolby Bennett of Cedar Crest 215-154.
Penn Manor’s Jordan Kahler earned a bronze medal, besting Hunter Keller of Cocalico 219-184 before falling to Davis 230-173.
Bennett was fourth overall after defeating Robbie Jack of Conestoga Valley 201-196. Jack, who was third after the opening round, finished fifth and Keller sixth to earn medals.
Almost in tribute to the champ, but definitely in fun, Shirk threw his final ball twohand style, like Davis, and got a strike, also like Davis.
“It’s something that I am not terrible at actually,” said Shirk. “It was one of those situations where it was like, have fun; it doesn’t matter at this point. I already lost.”