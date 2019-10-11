WEST LAWN — Anthony Koper was in the zone. And with the game hanging in the balance, he didn't miss.

With Warwick facing third-and-goal at Wilson's 2-yard line with time running out, Koper shot the gap and stuffed Warriors back Colton Miller.

Out of timeouts, Warwick couldn't get back to the line of scrimmage in time for a last-gasp play, and Wilson held on for a riveting 14-7 victory over the Warriors in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One showdown on Friday night.

“He's a big back, and it looked like they were going to try and get him the ball there,” Koper said about his game-saving stick against Miller. “I just shot the gap and I was able to get him. I was in the zone. I was ready for it. I was reading my keys, and I saw him get the ball, and I tackled him.

“And then,” Koper added, “we all went crazy.”

Wilson (3-1 L-L, 7-1 overall) survived, and remained a game behind Manheim Township (4-0, 8-0) in the section chase. Warwick (3-2, 6-2) suffered its second loss in a row, and the Warriors dipped another game back in the race.

“You have to make big plays to win big games,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms said. “We didn't do that against Manheim Township. We did tonight.”

None bigger than Koper's stick.

“Best play in my whole career,” Koper said. "We weren't selling out on the run there. We had our linebackers back there ready for anything. We just had to see what happened. We read the play and we made the stop."

Warwick had one last shot to tie the game or even take the lead with a 2-point conversion when Austin Bufis picked off Wilson QB Kaleb Brown on fourth down with 4:48 to play. The Warriors quickly drove inside Wilson territory and had a first-and-goal.

On first and goal from the 1, Wilson's Jadyn Jones busted through the line and stopped Miller, knocking him back to the 2. After Warwick QB Joey McCracken spiked the ball to stop the clock, Miller took a handoff and tried to scoot off right tackle, but Koper, from his linebacker spot, came flying through the gap and stuffed Miller for a loss.

The clock hit zeroes before Warwick could set up for one last play. It was pandemonium on the field.

It turned out to be a milestone victory for Dahms, who earned his 152nd career coaching victory — now No. 1 in program history, snapping a tie with John Gurski, for whom Wilson's stadium is named.

“We've been fortunate to have some good assistant coaches, some good kids and some good teams,” Dahms said. “And this has been very important to our community.”

Wilson's defense kept Warwick's high-powered offense relatively in check; the Warriors had 228 yards — about 200 less than their per-game average — and never really got their air attack cranking, as Wilson came out showing five defensive backs.

Warwick's defense had a pair of interceptions, but Wilson still managed 308 total yards.

The Bulldogs built a 14-0 lead at the half; Brown hit Brady Gibble with a 13-yard TD strike with 6:04 to go in the first quarter, and Mason Lenart scooted 46 yards for a score with 10:34 to go in the first half.

But in the end, after Warwick rallied, it was Koper's play that saved the day for the Bulldogs.