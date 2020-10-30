On Tuesday, Manheim Township junior wide receiver Anthony Ivey made a verbal commitment to Penn State.

On Friday, he celebrated his pledge to the Nittany Lions in grand style.

Ivey hauled in four touchdown catches and he piled up 224 receiving yards on six receptions in all, helping the Blue Streaks soar past Cocalico 41-7 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover game in Neffsville.

Township QB Evan Clark clicked on 15 of 19 passes for 356 yards with four TD throws to Ivey, plus a 25-yard scoring strike to Dan Engel for a 5-TD night for the Streaks, who bagged their fifth win in a row and improved to 5-2.

Cocalico, which got an 8-yard TD bolt from Anthony Bourassa on the Eagles’ very first possession of the game for a quick 7-0 lead, dipped to 4-3.

Township, which gouged out 495 total yards and 20 first downs, won its third game in a row against Cocalico in the league-mandated crossover series, and the Streaks are now 19-3 all-time against the Eagles.

Clark and Ivey put on a show for Township, connecting three times for long TD scores in the first half alone: First, a 64-yard bombs-away connection to knot the game at 7-7, before a 31-yard strike, giving the Streaks the lead for good, 14-7 with 10:32 to go in the second quarter.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 31-yard TD strike came after Clark picked off a pass on defense from his safety spot for Township, which also recovered a fumble.

After Clark hit Engel for a 25-yard score and a 21-7 lead, Ivey pulled in his third TD grab of the half, a 17-yarder, and Township had a 28-7 lead at the break.

On Township’s first drive of the third quarter, after Cade Clancy’s 67-yard TD run was called back after a holding flag, Clark found Ivey for a 75-yard catch-and-run TD and the Streaks had a safe and sound 34-7 cushion.

Matt Torres capped the scoring Friday with a 13-yard TD run for the Streaks, who bent but never really broke defensively. Steven Flinton had a 58-yard run to get Cocalico’s offense cranking in the first quarter. Three plays later, Bourassa darted in and the Eagles had an early 7-0 edge.

Torres had the fumble recovery for Township, and that turnover set up Clark’s 17-yard TD flip to Ivey.

Cocalico rushed for 253 yards in all — Flinton had 136 yards on 15 carries to lead the way — but the Eagles were stuffed at Township’s 1-yard line at the final horn and were denied a late score.