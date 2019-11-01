ANNVILLE — Annville-Cleona picked up its first District Three playoff win in program history, handing three-time district champion Littlestown a 39-12 loss Friday night in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.
A joyous celebration for A-C was contrasted by the way the game ended. Littlestown senior quarterback Zach Ressler was injured, and the game was called off with 1:09 left after Ressler received on-field medical attention.
The Dutchmen (7-4) secured their history-making win with plenty of points and an outstanding defensive effort.
After the Thunderbolts (7-4) scored late in the first quarter to cut A-C's lead to 8-6, the Dutchmen, who allowed opponents to score nearly 34 points per game this season, pitched a defensive shutout the rest of way.
"We had three defensive linemen out for the year; we've been resilient," A-C head coach Matt Gingrich said. "We switched our coverage — we're running one or two coverages and making sure nothing gets behind us and we're playing physical up front."
The Dutchmen extended their lead after halftime with a 22-yard field goal by Mac Plummer, before adding a touchdown on a halfback toss by Tyler Long to Caden Horning (24 yards) that gave A-C a 32-6 lead.
Littlestown picked up its second touchdown when safety Tim Huffman picked up a Dutchmen fumble and returned it 70 yards, cutting the Thunderbolts' deficit to 32-12.
Turning point: A two-point game in the second quarter, quarterback Jeremy Bours (1 yard) and Heilman (63 yards) added touchdown runs to extend the Dutchmen's lead to 22-6.
Key statistic: After scoring on its second possession of the game, Littlestown had three possessions end with a turnovers on downs, two ended with punts, one with a fumble and didn't score any points on offense.
Star of the game: A-C's Trevor Porche finished the game with 199 yards on 26 carries. His only touchdown helped put the game on ice with 2:59 left in the fourth quarter.
Up next: A-C will travel to top-seeded Wyomissing (10-0) for a semifinal game at 1 p.m. next Saturday.