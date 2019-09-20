ANNVILLE — Annville-Cleona turned its homecoming game into a runaway with a 70-43 victory over visiting Columbia in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football on Friday night.
The Dutchmen outscored the Crimson Tide 35-6 in the second quarter.
Turning point
A-C (3-1 L-L, 3-2 overall) scored three touchdowns in 29 seconds to break open a 7-7 game in the second quarter.
The surge started when Junior Bours ran in a 44-yard touchdown. Two plays later, the Crimson Tide (1-3, 2-3) fumbled to set up the Dutchmen again. Trevor Porche ran it in from 15 yards out to make it 21-7.
On the very next snap, Dylan Scheer intercepted Matt McCleary's pass and ran it back 3 yards to the end zone, putting A-C ahead 28-7 with 7:20 to go before halftime.
Star of the game
Split this honor between Bours and Porche.
Porche had 31 carries for 260 yards with touchdown runs of 15 and 36 yards.
Bours’ totals of 13 rushes for 88 yards may seem small compared to Porche’s, but he had touchdown runs of 1, 44 and 3 yards. He also had two completions, both for scores: a 39-yard touchdown toss to Josh Speraw and a 58-yard touchdown connection with Scheer.
Key statistic
A game with 113 combined points is rarely determined by the defense. But in the first half, A-C held Columbia to just 1 for 5 on third down. Keeping Columbia’s passing offense of the field early helped the Dutchmen build a 42-13 halftime lead.
Big in defeat
McCleary finished with 476 yards passing, 237 of them to Ryan Redding.
Up next
The Dutchmen will look to take their momentum to Lancaster Catholic next week. Columbia will try to get back on track at home against Lebanon.