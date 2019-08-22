Had the 2018 football season been a fishing trip, Annville-Cleona’s boat would have had several fish in it, but the Little Dutchmen would have been talking about the one that got away.
A-C was 7-3 in the regular season and 7-2 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three, earning a home playoff game. But a winnable contest was lost 14-7 to Bermudian Springs in a driving rainstorm.
“I’d be lying if I said we weren’t looking for our first playoff win,” A-C head coach Matt Gingrich said about goals in 2019. “We felt that we left one on the table last year.”
The good news for the Dutchmen is that many of the players who got them close to that first playoff win a year ago are back, including their primary quarterback and several running backs.
About the offense
Junior Bours, who passed for 630 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 654 yards and 11 scores last season, returns as the Dutchmen’s quarterback in his senior season.
Though he does not expect to have a 1,200-yard rusher this year, Gingrich hopes to have several backs with more than 500 yards each on the ground. Trevor Porche is back after running for 700 yards in seven games last season. Evan Heilman and Tyler Long both return as well after productive years in 2018.
A new face among the starters is 6-4 wideout Cory Boyer, giving Bours a large target when the Veer offense attacks through the air. The offensive line has four returning starters: tackles Matt Pajski and Declan Schaunshessy, and guards Jaren Bomgardner and Dion Lopez.
About the defense
The Dutchmen expect to be small up front in their 4-3 alignment, but hope to make up for their size with some quickness.
Defensive end Dante Bonilla and tackle Logan Wagner are back in their starting roles. Returning linebackers are Romeo Varela and Dan Tobias.
Gingrich does not expect to have a 140-tackle player like Gavin Stoudt, who has graduated, but several 60-tackle linebackers. All four defensive backs have starting experience: corners Dylan Scheer and Long, and safeties Josh Speraw and Heilman. Mac Plummer will do the placekicking and some of the punting along with Bours and Porche.
Intangibles
The scheme on offense and defense will be about sharing the load. The offense will be giving several carries to a half-dozen backs, and the linebackers will be taking on responsibilities across the field.
Gingrich said that last year, he had to factor in which players were on the field before calling certain plays, and occasionally having to change the call at the last moment when he realized which combination of players was out. This season, he feels that will not be an issue — all of the players know how to perform each play.
Key to the season
The Dutchmen have 42 players on the roster. Gingrich said he is comfortable with the depth in terms of those numbers, but he needs to make sure that the second string players are ready to go for Week One.
Final word
“I feel like I’ve got kids who are smart and football smart,” Gingrich said. “I have been able to change things in practice on the fly. We’ve discussed why I’m doing certain things, and we have players who understand. They aren’t just playing football. They’re thinking football.”