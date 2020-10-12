ANNVILLE — A little rain couldn’t stop Annville-Cleona’s football team from taking care of business on Monday night.

Rogan Harter rushed for 131 yards with a trio of second-quarter touchdown runs, Alex Long rushed for 109 yards with three TD runs of his own, and the Little Dutchmen hammered out 378 rushing yards in all on a muddy, sloppy grass surface in a 47-22 nonleague victory over James Buchanan.

A-C (2-2 overall) added the game late last week when Pequea Valley had to postpone last Friday’s Section Four clash because of positive COVID-19 tests in the district. A-C will take on PV on Nov. 6.

Monday, playing in a steady drizzle and misty conditions, the Dutchmen bolted to a 27-0 lead and grabbed a 33-8 cushion at the half.

TURNING POINT

Long had a 27-yard TD romp on A-C’s first play from scrimmage, and his 3-yard TD run early in the second quarter gave the Dutchmen a 13-0 lead. But it was Harter who helped give A-C a commanding lead with his three second-quarter TD romps, covering 54, 6 and 41 yards, respectively.

Harter also had a 55-yard TD run wiped out by a holding penalty.

Logan Wagner set up Harter’s 41-yard TD sprint with a blocked punt. Wagner also had a pair of sacks so spark the Dutchmen's defensive effort.

JB, which dipped to 0-2, and will play in the new-look Mid-Penn Liberty division this fall, got a pair of second-half scores, but A-C capped it when Long darted for his third TD midway through the fourth quarter, and Phoenix Music bolted 48 yards for the game-icing TD with 3:44 to play.

The Rockets, who traveled nearly 100 miles one-way from Mercersburg in Franklin County for the game, were playing for the first time since Sept. 25.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

BOX SCORE

STARS OF THE GAME

Harter and Long both rushed for 100-plus yards thanks to a solid effort from A-C’s offensive line, which did a good job opening holes while playing on a slick surface. Tackles Kyle Black and Wagner, center Ethan Schriver and guards Josh Lindsay and Zack Buvoltz were terrific along the line of scrimmage.

Schriver was the lone returning starter among that unit from last year's district-playoff qualifier squad, which won a postseason game for the first time in program history.

QUOTABLE

“We’ve very happy to get to 2-2,” A-C coach Matt Gingrich said. “Our goal this year is to win more than we lose, so winning this game was really big. We’re playing five games in the next 29 days starting (Monday) to finish out the season, and we’re going to try and win as many of those games as we can.”

UP NEXT

It will be a short practice week for A-C, which must turn around on Friday and travel to Columbia for a Section Four showdown.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage