ANNVILLE — Annville-Cleona jumped out to an early two-score lead, then kept on scoring to hold off Donegal 45-35 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three shootout.
The win moves the Little Dutchmen (5-2 L-L, 5-3 overall) into a four-way tie for second with Donegal, Lebanon and Elco, all one game behind Lancaster Catholic.
Quarterback Junior Bours led the Annville-Cleona attack, running for 137 yards and four touchdowns and completing 5 of 7 passes for 63 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Quamir Parker.
Running back Trevor Porche bulled his way to 148 yards on 23 carries to lead all rushers. In the process, Porche went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Porche now has 1,028 yards with two regular season games and a possible District Three playoff game yet to be played.
Annville-Cleona also got a boost from star kicker Mac Plummer, who was a perfect 6 for 6 on extra points and nailed an L-L record 54-yard field goal just before the half. The kick broke Plummer's own record of 51 yards, set in the Dutchmen's season opener at Milton Hershey.
Donegal quarterback Trent Weaver was nearly perfect, completing 12 of 13 passes for 199 yards and four TDs. Slotback Joe Fox carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards for the Indians (5-2, 5-3). Donegal finished with 400 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their early deficit.
Turning point
It came early, on Donegal’s second possession of the game. On fourth-and-8 at the AC 38, trailing 7-0, the Indians opted to go for it and were stopped short. Annville-Cleona took over at its own 31 and drove 69 yards on 8 plays to go up two scores. Donegal never got closer than 10.
Star of the game
Donegal senior wideout Jacob Shoemaker was outstanding in a losing effort. Virtually uncoverable, Shoemaker finished with 10 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Key statistic
Donegal went for it three times on fourth down and failed to convert on all three. Annville-Cleona was a perfect 2 for 2 on fourth downs. The Dutchmen scored touchdowns after two of the three times they stopped Donegal and on both of the drives where they converted on fourth down.
Quotable
“It was important when we got up two scores because it sucks playing from behind,” Bours said. “The two touchdowns early helped, but we knew that wouldn't be enough because Donegal is a good team.”
Up next
Annville-Cleona will be at Elco on Friday night. Donegal travels to Lancaster Catholic.