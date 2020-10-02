ANNVILLE — Annville-Cleona hosted Northern Lebanon in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four game on Friday night, as both teams tried to notch their first victory of the 2020 season.

The Vikings had lost both their games by 32 points or more, while the Little Dutchmen had given up more than 40 points per game, so the game was set up to be an offensive showdown.

And when the final whistle blew, it was the Dutchmen who had gained their first win, 28-14, in a game that was marred by penalties and turnovers.

The Dutchmen had three fumbles and lost one, while the Vikings had six fumbles and lost a pair. Northern Lebanon also had one interception.

A-C was also flagged eight times for 62 yards, while the visitors had six flags for 45 yards.

Key to the game

Turnovers. All told, there were 10 in the game.

Star of the game

For the Dutchmen, Rogan Harter scored two touchdowns while running for 110 yards on just nine carries.

Up next

A-C will travel to Pequea Valley in Week Four, while NL will host Columbia.