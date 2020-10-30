After a blowout loss in Week Six against Octorara, Annville-Cleona bounced back with a tight 29-28 overtime win on the road Friday night at Pequea Valley.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win marks the Dutchmen's fifth consecutive victory over PV since 2015.

X's and O's

Coming off back-to-back 0-10 campaigns, PV made the most of a chance to snap its 24-game slide — previously the L-L League's longest active losing streak — in Week Six with a 14-0 victory at Northern Lebanon.

Annville-Cleona (2-3 L-L, 3-4 overall), which advanced to last year's District Three playoffs, capitalized on a similar opportunity in Week Seven to turn around its 2020 season.

Play-by-play

Midway through the first quarter, Braves' QB Nate Fisher pounded in a 19-yard touchdown to put PV up 7-0.

From there, the Dutchmen's Chase Maguire answered with two touchdowns of his own — on runs of 12 and 17 yards — to regain a 14-7 lead by halftime.

The Braves, however, rattled off three scores — two touchdowns and a safety — to tie the game at 21-21 in the fourth quarter.

With seven seconds left in regulation, the Dutchmen’s Mac Plummer missed a 42-yard kick to send it into overtime.

On the first possession of OT, Fisher took an 11-yard keeper into the end zone, putting the Braves up 28-21.

Annville-Cleona QB Gavin Keller responded with a 10-yard TD run, and a connection with Kenny Schaeffer on a two-point conversion, to seal PV's fate, 29-28.

Players of the game

Maguire rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Fisher accounted for 142 all-purpose yards and four TDs — three on the ground and one through the air.