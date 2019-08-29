Annville-Cleona's Tyler Long (22) can't hang onto a pass as Octorara's Ryan Kernan (33) defends during first half action of an L-L section 3 football game at Annville-Cleona Middle/High School Thursday August 29, 2019.
ANNVILLE - By halftime of Thursday night’s high school football contest, host Annville-Cleona was dominating Octorara on paper. But the score was much closer. So fifth-year A-C coach Matt Gingrich reminded his team of last year’s matchup with the Braves, which saw Octorara nearly pull off a second-half comeback.
“He’s just like, ‘You’re letting them right back into it just like last year,’” Dutchmen senior quarterback Junior Bours recalled of the halftime conversation. “In the first half we had 220 yards, they had 25 yards, or something close to there. So we knew in the first half we were letting them into it.”
There would be no Octorara second-half salvos this time around. A-C kept its foot on the pedal en route to a 34-7 victory in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three opener.
A-C (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) outgained Octorara (0-2, 0-1) in total yards 340 to 24 and had 20 first-downs to the Braves’ seven. All of the Dutchmen yards came on the ground, with Bours (14 carries, 91 yards, two TDs) and senior fullback Trevor Porche (25 carries, 119 yards, one TD) leading the way with blocking help from o-linemen Deklan Shaughnessy, Javen Bomgardner, Ethan Schriver, Dion Lopez and Matthew Pajski.
But talking to Gingrich postgame, you would get the sense his team came out on the losing end. In particular, Gingrich was upset about A-C’s five fumbles, two of them lost. There was also a muffed punt return catch recovered by Octorara.
“I’m done with them,” Gingrich said of the fumbles. “We’ve had 12 turnovers, 11 of of them fumbles, in two games. If we do this, we will lose the rest of the year. It is a lack of concentration and focus to details.”
A-C went 64 yards on 10 plays on its opening drive, capped by a Bours 2-yard keeper to make it 7-0. The Dutchmen got the ball back around midfield on its next drive and fumbled it away two plays later.
“Here’s the problem: the expectations I have for these kids, I hope they have higher expectations,” Gingrich said. “This is it. Most of these kids aren’t playing in college. ...this is not the time to be content with average performances.”
Octorara fumbled the ball away on the first play of its second drive, with A-C scoring five plays later on another Bours 2-yard keeper to make it 14-0.
A 23-yard Mac Plummer field goal pushed the advantage to 17-0 in the second quarter.
The Dutchmen defense forced Octorara into a 3-and-out on its next possession, but the ensuing punt resulted in A-C muffing the catch and the ball falling to the grass, recovered by the Braves. Octorara continued its drive and scored eight plays later on a Mike Trainor three-yard run to paydirt for the team’s only points of the night. It's worth noting Octorara running back Haydyn Wrigley went down with a lower body injury in the second quarter and didn't return.
“It’s 17-7 at half when it should be 35-7,” Gingrich said. “Or it would’ve been 35-0 if we didn’t turn the ball over.”
A-C’s first four drives of the second half went as follows: touchdown, field goal, punt, touchdown.