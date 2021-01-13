A very light night around the L-L League with just three games on Tuesday: A pair of Section 5 openers, plus a nonleague tilt. That’s it.

Here’s a roundup and some notables …

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona 51, Lancaster Country Day 37 — After a winless 0-10 ride through Section 5 last winter, the Dutchmen certainly got off on the right foot this time around. Brittany Nye poured in a career-high 23 points, Claire Hoover chipped in with 10 points, and A-C opened up some breathing room with a 12-5 third-quarter clip to KO the defending section champs. It was the Dutchmen’s first section victory since a 33-31 win over Lebanon Catholic back on Feb. 5, 2019. Genesis Meadows hit three 3-pointers and rattled in 22 points for the host Cougars, who are the back-to-back reigning District 3 Class 1A champs. Both teams were making their season debuts on Tuesday.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 44, Muhlenberg 25 — Hannah Custer bucketed 21 points — nearly half of the host Eagles’ total — and Cocalico bolted to a 21-9 lead at the half and subdued the Muhls. Kiersten Shipton hit a couple of 3’s and added 12 points for the Eagles, who went 14-6 in the third quarter for an even more manageable working margin, as Cocalico improved to 2-0 overall.

In another Section 5 opener on Tuesday, Mariah Wilson banked 27 points, and Lancaster Mennonite had a fast finish for a comfy victory at Columbia. Here’s the game story …

* Two teams are now dealing with schedule changes because of virtual learning and no athletics, with Pequea Valley and Garden Spot having to miss time the rest of this week. Stay tuned.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Palmyra at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Fleetwood at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

* Just three league games Wednesday, but they’re all mega matchups, including Vikings vs. Crusaders in Lancaster for a Section 4 throw-down. You might recall that NL and Catholic were set to play in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals last March, before the governor pulled the plug on the season because of coronavirus concerns. This will be the first time the Vikes and the Crusaders will knock heads since that cancellation. … Ephrata is the defending Section 2 champ, and the Mounts are back to 1-1 after beating Lebanon on Monday. Meanwhile, Warwick fell at Elizabethtown on Monday, so the winner here can remain in the lead chase. … After falling to Cocalico last week, Central picked up a nonleague victory at Red Land on Monday, so the Barons are feeling better about things. They’ll get a well-rested L-S team that is 1-0, after beating Garden Spot last Friday. … Circle that all-Lebanon County nonleague clash featuring Palmyra at Lebanon; the Cedars are 0-2, but went toe-to-toe with Conestoga Valley and Ephrata.

