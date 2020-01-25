Alex Lingle stopped all 11 shots he faced in goal, and Annville-Cleona's offense posted four first-period goals en route to a 9-0 Senior Night victory over Elizabethtown in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Friday night at Klick Lewis Arena.
Jeremy Seyfert led the Little Dutchmen (11-5-0-0) with three goals and two assists. Kayden Freeman also netted a hat trick, and Emily Brightbill registered three assists. The performances helped Annville-Cleona move ahead of Warwick and into fifth place in the Viola Division with one week remaining in the regular season. The top seven teams advance to the playoffs.
The Bears (6-9-1-1), featuring players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, slipped out of playoff contention with the loss. Elizabethtown's Riley Leedom made 21 saves in goal.
In Other Viola Division Games
West Shore 7, Warwick 1: Pulling closer to clinching the Viola Division's No 1 seed, West Shore (15-2-0-0) jumped to a 3-0 lead through one period and a 6-0 lead through two. Six different players scored for West Shore, including Christian Holtzapple, who scored two goals and added an assist, and goaltender Alexander Rigling made 18 saves. Jonathan Bergh broke Rigling's bid for a shutout in the second minute of the third period, and Breanna Cesavice made 14 saves for the Warriors (9-5-2-1), who lost their second straight game for the first time this season.
Keystone 4, Penn Manor 1: The Kraken (8-7-1-0), with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, surrendered the game's first goal in the game's first minute but scored the next four to pull away to remain in seventh place in the division that advances seven to the postseason. Noah Loran scored two of the goals, Bailey Kretz had three assists, and Vaughn Hennessey stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced. The Comets (6-10-0-0), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, struck first when Penn Manor's Max Jesberger scored 44 seconds into the game. Penn Manor's Neel Mahapatra made 22 saves.
In the Bears Division
Susquehanna 4, Manheim Township 2: The Stampede (1-15-0-0), with players from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Our Lady of Lourdes, Danville and Mifflinburg, earned their first win of the season, and their first CPIHL win, behind two goals from Nicholas Sheaffer, one goal each from Evan Gilger and Anthony Petrick, and 24 saves from Hayden Kerlin. Susquehanna took a 2-0 lead into the end of the first period and never trailed. The Blue Streaks (4-12-0-0) cut the deficit to one on two separate occasions -- with goals from Carson Kennedy and Joshua Hixson -- but failed to find the equalizer. Jared Gordon made 15 saves in the Manheim Township goal.
Friday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Palmyra 4, Central Dauphin 0
Lower Dauphin 5, Cumberland Valley 1
Viola Division
Central York 5, Susquehannock 4
Twin Valley 5, Dallastown 3
Sunday's Schedule
Viola Division
Hempfield vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Schedule
Bears Division
Susquehanna vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Keystone vs. Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 6:15 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
West Shore vs. Annville-Cleona at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Cedar Crest at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.