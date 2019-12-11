After all the lead changes, all the big shots, all the big defensive stops and all the big rebounds, Wednesday night’s Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day girls’ basketball showdown came down to two free-throw attempts with 1.4 seconds to play.

And Annabelle Copeland delivered.

Knotted at 50-50 with time running out, Copeland drew a foul on the baseline on her way to the basket. With the Cougars in the double-bonus, the senior standout stepped up to the line and knocked down both attempts, giving Country Day a riveting, topsy-turvy 52-50 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five victory over the Braves.

“In the pregame, on the board I wrote: It has to be together,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said. “After the game I circled it and said, you were.”

Copeland’s foul shots clinched it, as Country Day, the reigning District Three Class 1A champ, improved to 4-0 overall. PV dipped to 2-2, after a 2-0 start and the title at Tulpehocken’s tip-off tournament last weekend.

“Everyone was kind of screaming in the background, so I had to just block all of that out,” said Copeland, who popped in a team-best 16 points for Country Day. “The key was not thinking about it; your body just kind of knows what to do at that point. Once I made the first one, I knew I was in the clear.”

Copeland made both shots, and PV was unable to get the ball past mid-court in its last-gasp attempt. The Braves trailed 27-19 at the half, but used a 17-6 third-quarter run to grab a 36-33 lead heading into the fourth.

But Country Day never stopped playing, and when Kiana Wakefield splashed back-to-back 3-pointers, the Cougars caught the Braves at 40-40 with 5:32 to go. Country Day took a 43-40 lead on its next trip when Genesis Meadows drilled a wing 3-pointer with 5:02 left.

PV tied the game for the final time at 50-50 when Bethany Bills coaxed in a pair of foul shots with 13 seconds to go. That set up Country Day’s final dash down the court, and the ball ended up in Copeland’s hands, and she drove the baseline and drew the foul.

“We were able to bounce back,” Copeland said. “Every timeout we were energized, and we were excited to be playing in a close game. And this was a big game.”

The section opener in the second week of December, yes. But with defending Section Five champ Lancaster Mennonite (2-2) coming to Country Day on Friday, the Cougars’ win gave them an early leg-up in the race.

BOX SCORE

“We made a few adjustments, and we executed,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “We came out in the second half ready to play, and they really wanted to win. I think the good thing is that we learned a lot about ourselves tonight. And we had some people really step up, who haven’t had to step up.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Every night in Section Five is going to be like this,” McDonald added. “I think we’re all pretty even.”

Bills scored 17 points and Abbey Leslie and Caroline Horst chipped in with 10 points apiece for PV; Leslie’s trey with 2:36 to go in the third quarter gave the Braves their first lead, 31-29, setting up Wednesday’s final back-and-fourth finish.

Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan scored 13 points, leaving her just five points shy of joining the 1,000-point club.

“I thought (senior point guard) Kaela Stankiewicz was the leader,” Waltman noted. “Every time we came to the bench she’d say hey girls, stay focused and pay attention to the details. She was the vocal leader; she got everyone locked in.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage