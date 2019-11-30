Brown's 3 TDs lead No. 12 Penn State over Rutgers 27-6

Penn State defensive end Daniel Joseph (49) sacks Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan (17) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

 Barry Reeger

OFFENSE: Did run the ball reasonably well at times. Overall, though, this was a mess. The QB wasn’t ready, just because of inexperience, to execute the passing game at a high level. I apologize to the football gods for using the term, “at a high level,’’ in this context. Grade: D.

DEFENSE: The second half was better than the first, but the bottom line is simple and straightforward: An astoundingly poor performance against one of the worst offenses in America. Can’t give an F for a win, I guess. Grade: D-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Another big day for the punter. A good day in the return game for K. J. Hamler. The Lions were good and mistake-free in this phase. Grade: B-plus.

COACHING: So much for the whole “1-0 this week,’’ thing. Grade: D-minus.

 

Overall grade: 66.

