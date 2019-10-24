The final week of the high school football regular season has arrived. And with that comes pressure for some teams for potential District Three playoff berths, a tuneup for other teams heading into next week’s postseason, and a final time on the gridiron for several seniors on other rosters.

It’s also the final week, at least for the foreseeable future, with a three-section format in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, as the L-L will expand to four sections in 2020.

With that said, here’s a look at each of Friday’s 12 league matchups ...

Section One:

Hempfield (2-3, 4-5) at Manheim Township (5-0, 9-0): The winner gets the traveling Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy. ... Manheim Township already clinched at least a share of the Section One crown with last week’s win, and the Blue Streaks can claim it outright with a victory on Friday. The Streaks have now won three straight section crowns and nine overall. By the way, a Blue Streaks' win would make them just the third Manheim Township team to post a 10-0 record. The only others to do it came in 1968 (10-0) and 1977 (11-0). Also discovered while digging back through the archives: Manheim Township first began playing varsity football in 1945. ... After a 1-4 start, Hempfield has now won three of its last four games, and enters Friday sitting at No. 8 in the power ratings in the eight-team District 3 Class 6A playoff field, and thus this is essentially a playoff game for the Black Knights, if they hope to keep their season alive beyond Week 10. ... Knights’ senior QB Colin Peters returned from injury last Friday with a triumphant performance in a 30-12 win over Penn Manor, completing 17 of 24 passes for 267 yards and two TDs. Hempfield RB Tanner Hess (895 rushing yards) needs 105 rushing yards for a 1,000-yard season. … Manheim Township’s stifling defense is tops in the league in points allowed per game (6.1), total yards allowed per game (131), rushing yards allowed per game (46.4), and is second-best in the league in passing yards allowed per game (84.6). ... By the way, Manheim Township senior QB (and Colgate commit) Harrison Kirk is now at 4,067 career passing yards.

L-L League STANDINGS

McCaskey (0-5, 0-9) at Wilson (4-1, 8-1): Wilson enters Friday's game holding down the top spot in the eight-team District 3 Class 6A field. The Bulldogs also still have a chance for a share of the Section One crown with a Wilson win and Manheim Township loss. ... McCaskey has lost 16 games in a row, has been outscored 453-86 this season, and is allowing a league-worst 267 rushing yards a game, so it could be a big night for Wilson running backs Avanti Lockhart (702 yards, six TDs) and Mason Lenart (626 yards, four TDs).

Penn Manor (1-4, 3-6) at Warwick (3-2, 7-2): The Warriors enter this game sitting at No. 6 in the 14-team District 3 Class 5A playoff field. … The Comets’ defensive secondary was gashed for 267 passing yards in last week’s loss to Hempfield, and has now given up 1,499 passing yards this season, fifth-most among L-L League ball-clubs. Keep that in mind with Warwick QB Joey McCracken (2,044 yards), who is one of two L-L League QBs with at least 2,000 passing yards this season, and he has already surpassed 4,000 career passing yards. Meanwhile, Warriors’ RB Colton Miller needs 170 rushing yards for a 1,000-yard season. Miller’s 18 rushing TDs is tied for the league lead.

Section Two:

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1, 7-2) at Cocalico (4-1, 7-2): Should be a tremendous matchup between two talented teams who love to run the ball. Cocalico enters sitting at No. 2 in District 3 Class 5A power ratings, while L-S is No. 6 in District 3 Class 4A. ... Cocalico QB Noah Palm needs 181 passing yards for a 1,000-yard season; he's already rushed for 1,000 yards, so he's going for a rare 1,000/1,000 season. Only nine players have pulled off that feat in L-L League history. Palm’s 18 rushing TDs is tied for the league lead. Backfield mate Ronald Zahm has four 90-plus-yard touchdown plays this season, one them a rushing score and three others return TDs. ... Lampeter-Strasburg RB Bryan McKim needs 72 rushing yards for a 1,000-yard season. Since taking over the injured Sean McTaggart in Week Two, junior QB Conner Nolt has been stellar, especially the last two weeks, during which he’s completed a combined 22 of 30 passes for 419 yards, five TDs and zero INTs. ... Give the defensive edge to L-S, which has given up nearly half the amount of points as Cocalico, and is holding opponents to 221 yards per game, the third-best clip in the league.

Elizabethtown (1-4, 3-6) at Conestoga Valley (2-3, 2-7): Final high school football game for a combined 22 seniors between both clubs, including Buckskins’ QB Bradley Stoltzfus, who is 65 passing yards shy of 2,000 for the season. He’s also one of three L-L League signal-callers with at least 20 passing scores. His favorite target is junior wideout Zach Fisher, who is one of three L-L League receivers with double-digit TD catches. That duo will have to match up with E-town's talented secondary, led by seniors Cole Rice (66 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries) and Cole Hitz (50 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery).

Manheim Central (5-0, 7-2) at Solanco (2-3, 5-4): Manheim Central has already clinched at least a share of the Section Two title, and can win it outright with a victory. It’s the Barons’ fifth straight section crown under fifth-year coach Dave Hahn, and the program’s 26th overall. ... Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon is at 7,297 career passing yards, third-most in league history. He has a little ways to go yet to catch the two guys ahead of him, as Kyle Smith and Bear Shank each threw for more than 8,000 yards in their prep careers. Simon is 182 passing yards shy of his third straight 2,000-yard season. ... Barons’ senior wideout Colby Wagner (1,041 yards) became the first L-L League receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards through the air this season. ... Solanco QB Grady Unger did not play last week, with snaps instead going to wide receiver Mason St. Clair. ... Solanco fullback Nick Yannutz leads all L-L League rushers with 1,365 yards, and will face a Manheim Central defense that has given up 1,431 total rushing yards thus far. ... Manheim Central has won 23 Section Two games in a row, dating back to a 2016 loss vs. Cocalico.

Section Three:

Lebanon (6-2, 6-3) at Annville-Cleona (5-3, 5-4): Both teams are jockeying for potential playoff spots. ... Contrasting styles here in that Lebanon loves to pass the ball and Annville-Cleona loves to run the ball. Cedars’ QB Isaiah Rodriguez is 182 yards shy of a 2,000-yard season, and 185 yards shy of 4,000 career passing yards. His favorite target is Alex Rufe, who is 57 receiving yards shy of 1,000-yard season. Rufe’s 65 catches leads the league. ... On the other side, A-C RB Trevor Porche’s 1,135 rushing yards is third-most among all L-L League backs. While dealing with injuries up front in recent weeks, A-C's defense has given up 30 or more points in four of its last five games, and will now face a high-octane Lebanon team that has put up 20 or more points in seven straight games.

Columbia (3-5, 4-5) at Elco (6-2, 6-3): After a 0-3 start, Elco has now won six in a row, a feat the program last accomplished in 2000 when the Raiders began that season 7-0. ... Friday is a pressure-filled contest in which each team needs to win if it has any hope at a district playoff berth. And the Tide is looking to avenge last year’s season-ending 50-28 loss to Elco, which knocked Columbia out of a postseason spot. ... Opposing QB styles in that Columbia senior signal-caller Matt McCleary (2,370 passing yards, 29 passing TDs) gets it done through the air as the league-leader in passing yards and TDs, while Elco junior QB Braden Bohannon (1,259 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs) has the second-most rushing yards among all L-L League backs.

Northern Lebanon (1-7, 1-8) at Donegal (5-3, 5-4): The Indians enter with a three-game skid, and need a win to keep potential postseason hopes alive. … Donegal RB Joe Fox is 135 rushing yards shy of a 1,000-yard season, while QB Trent Weaver needs 106 passing for a 1,000-yard season. Weaver’s top target it wideout Jacob Shoemaker, who is one of three L-L League pass-catchers with double-digit receiving TDs.

Ephrata (5-3, 5-4) at Octorara (2-6, 2-7): There’s a couple milestones on the line for Ephrata. First up, a victory would give the Mountaineers a winning season for the first time since 2003 (7-3). And Ephrata enters the final week of the regular season on the bubble of the 14-team District 3 Class 5A playoff field. The Mounts’ last and only playoff berth came in 1987. ... Octorara has given up just 866 passing yards, the third-best mark among L-L League teams. Keep that in mind against Ephrata’s all-time leading passer Caden Keefer, who already has 3,000-plus career passing yards.

Pequea Valley (0-8, 0-9) at Lancaster Catholic (7-1, 8-1): Lancaster Catholic has already clinched at least a share of the Section Three crown, and can win it outright with a win Friday. The Crusaders have now won back-to-back section titles under second-year coach Todd Mealy and his staff. It’s the program’s 11th section championship overall. ... Lancaster Catholic senior RB Jeff Harley enters 57 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the season. … Lancaster Catholic's defense has posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2006, when the Crusaders did so three games in a row, a feat it could pull off this Friday against a Pequea Valley team that has gone its last 12 quarters without points ... The Braves’ losing streak sits at 19 straight games.

Cross-over:

Cedar Crest (6-3) at Garden Spot (0-9): Garden Spot enters looking to snap a 23-game losing streak and play spoiler to Cedar Crest’s district playoff hopes. ... There’s a top-line back on either side, with Garden Spot QB Jesse Martin (936 rushing yards) and Cedar Crest RB Tyler Cruz (1,061 rushing yards).

LNP sports writer Jeff Reinhart contributed to this article.