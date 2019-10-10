Week Eight high school football action is on tap this Friday. And among the 11 Lancaster-Lebanon League games and the one crossover matchup, two of the contests feature matchups between the top four teams in Section One. There’s also a three-way, first-place tie in Section Three, with Donegal, Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon all needing to win to keep their section-crown hopes alive.

Below is a look at all Friday’s L-L games. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Section One



Cedar Crest (3-1 league, 6-1 overall) at Manheim Township (3-0, 7-0): The Blue Streaks are finally back home after a successful three-game road gauntlet, in which they beat Cocalico (5-2), Wilson (6-1) and Warwick (6-1) by a combined score of 114-28. Last Friday, Manheim Township had to keep a lid on Warwick's prolific passing attack, and will now have to contend with a one-loss Cedar Crest team steered by senior Tyler Cruz, who is one of only two L-L running backs with more than 1,000 rushing yards to this point in the season. ... Manheim Township is holding opponents to a league-best 7.9 points, 55 rushing yards and 157 total yards per game. Three of the last four meetings between these clubs were decided by single-digit margins, including Manheim Township’s 16-10 overtime victory at Cedar Crest last year. ... Manheim Township has won the last five head-to-head meetings with Cedar Crest, going back through 2003. The last time Cedar Crest beat Manheim Township was 2002 (54-20), and the last time Cedar Crest won at Manheim Township was 2001 (41-16).

Warwick (3-1, 6-1) at Wilson (2-1, 6-1): After a Week Five home loss to Manheim Township, Wilson responded emphatically with a 42-7 win at Hempfield. The win moved Wilson coach Doug Dahms into a tie with John Gurski for the most victories in program history (151). ... Warwick is looking to bounce back from a 28-7 home loss to Manheim Township, in which the prolific Warriors’ passing attack was contained for the first time this season. Warwick will try to get back on track against a Wilson defense that has allowed 1,383 passing yards, third-most among L-L teams. On the flip side, Warwick's defense will have to contend with Wilson running back Mason Lenart (35 carries, 455 rushing yards, three TDs), who is averaging a league-best 13 yards per carry among qualified backs. ... The last time Warwick won at Wilson was 2007.

McCaskey (0-3, 0-7) at Hempfield (0-3, 2-5): The Red Tornado have lost 14 in a row. But a bright spot for McCaskey has been junior Sam Hershey, who boomed a pair of 37-yard field goals last Friday. ... Hempfield turned to its third QB of the season in last week’s loss to Wilson, with sophomore Cam Harbaugh under center. Hempfield won last year’s matchup, 37-6. ... Did you know: Hempfield coach Ron Zeiber is at 139 career victories (when including his previous coaching stops at Exeter and Boyertown).

Section Two :

Cocalico (2-1, 5-2) at Garden Spot (0-4, 0-7): Cocalico senior QB Noah Palm sits at 2,069 career passing yards and 3,386 career rushing yards, and enters Friday needing 189 rushing yards for his second 1,000-yard rushing season in a row. Backfield mate Ronald Zahm (33 carries, 375 rushing yards, four TDs) is averaging 11.4 yards per carry, the second-best league mark among qualified backs. … Cocalico put up 756 yards a week ago, and goes up against a Spartans' team allowing 385 yards a game with a 21-game losing skid. Garden Spot has shown some fight in recent weeks with 18-0 and 19-0 leads the last two games.

Conestoga Valley (2-2, 2-5) at Manheim Central (3-0, 5-2): A couple QBs and wide receivers to mention here. For CV, senior QB Bradley Stoltzfus had 421 passing yards in last Friday’s loss to Cocalico, the 11th-known 400-plus-yard passing night in league history. His favorite target was Zach Fisher, who pulled in 11 catches for 170 yards and a score. ... Barons’ senior signal-caller Evan Simon is 200 passing yards shy of 7,000 for his career, which would make him just the sixth QB in L-L history to hit that plateau. His favorite target is Manheim Central senior wide receiver Colby Wagner, who is the league-leader in receiving yards (789). Did you know: CV coach Gerad Novak has 80 career wins in what is his 19th season, but second coaching stint, at the Buckskins’ helm.

Solanco (2-1, 5-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1, 5-2): Milk Jug trophy game. L-S leads the trophy series, 6-3. Solanco won last year, 48-27. L-S shifts to Section Three next season, but they will continue the Milk Jug series as a nonleague game. ... The Mules’ Veer attack has put up a league-best 2,394 total rushing yards, led by top L-L rusher Nick Yannutz (148 carries, 1,026 rushing yards, 6.9 yards per carry, 13 TDs). Solanco faces an L-S defense holding opponents to 106 rushing yards a game, the fourth-best clip in the league.

Section Three :

Donegal (5-1, 5-2) at Annville-Cleona (4-2, 4-3): It was a difficult few days for A-C after three players were involved in a car accident last week, which pushed back the Week Seven game to Monday, where the Little Dutchmen responded with a 45-0 win over Pequea Valley. ... Both teams love to run the ball, so expect a bunch of rushing yards to be wracked up here. Both teams are also in need of victories, as Donegal is in a three-way, first-place tie in Section Three and sits at No. 9 in the District 3-4A power ratings (top 10 teams make postseason in 4A), while A-C is No. 4 in Class 3A (top six teams make it in 3A).

Octorara (2-4, 2-5) at Columbia (1-5, 2-5): Columbia senior QB Matt McCleary leads the league with 216 pass attempts and 1,875 passing yards — leaving him just 125 air yards shy of a 2,000-yard season. He’ll face a Braves' defense that’s been stingy against the pass, having yielded a league-best 372 passing yards. Octorara has only yielded 130 total points, the fourth-best mark in the league. Meanwhile, Columbia has given up 182 combined points over the last three weeks, including 70 points in two of the last three games.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Elco (4-2, 4-3) at Pequea Valley (0-6, 0-7): After a 0-3 start, the Raiders have won four in a row, including last week’s 31-20 comeback victory over first-place Donegal, in which QB/safety Braden Bohannon had 200-plus total yards and three total TDs along with eight tackles and an interception. Bohannon has the third-most rushing yards among all L-L ball-carriers (962). ... Pequea Valley’s losing streak is at 17 games in a row.

Ephrata (3-3, 3-4) at Lebanon (5-1, 5-2): The Cedars enter Friday in a three-way, first-place tie in Section Three after Donegal was knocked off a week ago … Ephrata put up 70 points in last week’s win over Columbia. That Mountaineers’ point total is believed to be a single-game program record. ... Speaking of points, Lebanon has scored 30 or more in four of its last five games. And Ephrata senior QB Caden Keefer and Lebanon junior QB Isaiah Rodriguez are two of nine L-L signal-callers with 1,100-plus passing yards and two of eight with at least 12 TD passes. ... Give the defensive edge to the Cedars, who have allowed 830 total rushing yards, second-fewest among Section 3 clubs. The ringleader is D-line stalwart Hari Allen, who has a league-best 14.5 sacks after his three-sack output last week.

Lancaster Catholic (5-1, 6-1) at Northern Lebanon (1-5, 1-6): Lancaster Catholic enters in a three-way, first-place tie in Section Three with Donegal and Lebanon. And the Crusaders have the Indians looming on the horizon next week … Among 59 L-L ball-carriers with at least 30 carries this season, only nine are averaging at least 7.3 yards per carry. Lancaster Catholic running back Jeffrey Harley is one of them. In the last four games, Harley has gathered 478 rushing yards and five TDs, including a 216-yard output in last week’s win at Octorara. He’ll go up against a Northern Lebanon defense giving up a league-worst 284 rushing yards a game.

Cross-over:

Elizabethtown (3-4) at Penn Manor (2-5): The Bears snapped a four-game skid last week by coming back from down 19-0 by scoring 27 unanswered points to top winless Garden Spot. Meanwhile, Penn Manor turned the ball over five times in its 37-10 Week Seven loss at Cedar Crest. ... E-town sits at No. 17 in the District 3-5A power ratings, and the top 14 teams make the postseason in Class 5A, so the Bears need to win here to keep their playoff hopes alive. ... Key stat: E-town's pass-happy spread offense will face a Penn Manor defense that has given up 1,190 passing yards, fifth-most among L-L teams.

LNP sports writer Jeff Reinhart contributed to this report.