Don’t look now, but that’s already two full weeks of games into the Lancaster-Lebanon League football season.

Time is already flying, and there are plenty of storylines starting to take shape around the league, as the calendar flips to September and the matchups get juicier and juicier.

There are 16 games — including five head-to-head Section 3 scraps — on Friday’s slate, and they all start at 7 p.m. And there are a pair of nonleague games set for Saturday, and they begin at 1 p.m.

Here’s a preview of all 18 Week 3 matchups:

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION THREE

Annville-Cleona (1-0, 1-1) at Ephrata (1-0, 1-1): First place will be on the line when the Little Dutchmen and Mountaineers collide in War Memorial Stadium. Two multi-purpose QB’s on display in this showdown, with A-C’s Junior Bours and Ephrata’s Caden Keefer piloting their respective ships. Both teams are coming off impressive offensive-output wins last Friday, so may the best defense win this matchup. … This was the infamous buzzer-beater game last year, when A-C stunned Ephrata 41-35 in Annville when Bours lobbed a 38-yard TD pass to Jalen Price with no time left to stun the shell-shocked Mounts. That was one week after Ephrata snapped its 52-game losing skid with a W against Northern Lebanon. But the Mounts rallied nicely to win five games, while A-C went to the D3-3A playoffs. … Key kid: Ephrata freshman LB Andre Weidman has a team-best 14 tackles, including five stops for losses and a sack. The Mounts have 11 hits for losses and four QB sacks in eight quarters, so they’ve swarmed. Watch for Weidman to keep his eyes on Bours — a spy, perhaps? — who is a run-pass kid who can tuck it under and take off.

Columbia (0-1, 1-1) at Donegal (1-0, 1-1): Never any love lost in this longstanding backyard rivalry, and both defenses will be called upon to slow down a pair of red-hot offensive attacks. Columbia QB Matt McCleary has already thrown for 424 yards and six scores, and Donegal’s pitch-and-catch combo of QB Trent Weaver and WR Jake Shoemaker are simply smoldering; Weaver hit Shoemaker for four TD passes last week, and they’ve connected for five TD passes in two games. … Key kid: Donegal RB-DB Joe Fox is off to a fast start. Yes, the Indians’ passing attack has grabbed most of the headlines, but he had a 118-yard, 2-TD rushing night out of the Wing-T last week against Pequea Valley. And Fox has been terrific in the secondary with 12 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries from his safety spot. Fox and his DB mates must be wary of Columbia’s high-flying passing game.

Lancaster Catholic (1-0, 2-0) at Elco (0-1, 0-2): The Raiders are looking to pick up the pieces after back-to-back gut-punch losses, including last week’s 14-9 setback against Lebanon, when the Cedars scored with five seconds to play to win it. Now Elco gets a Crusaders’ club that rallied past Columbia last week, and has plenty of speed to burn out of the backfield. … The Crusaders and the Raiders both came into this game last year with identical 2-0 records, and Lancaster Catholic pinned a 48-0 L on Elco. The Raiders brushed it off quickly and went on to win eight games and go to the D3-4A playoffs. ... Lancaster Catholic has won 12 regular-season games in a row, and the Crusaders will go for a baker's dozen on Friday. … Key kid: Lancaster Catholic RB Jeff Harley is a whirling dervish, and Elco has to wrap and tackle the Crusaders’ breakaway back and not let him get to the second level. Or else. Harley’s 47-yard punt return for a TD completely changed the complexion of last week’s game at Columbia, as Lancaster Catholic overcame a couple of early deficits to rally past the Tide. Harley has rushed for 188 yards and four scores, and he’ll be looking for more in Myerstown against Elco.

Northern Lebanon (0-1, 0-2) at Octorara (0-1, 0-2): The good news here is that somebody will taste victory for the first time this season, as the Vikings and Braves are both looking for some good vibes and positive momentum moving forward. NL got its offense on track with a trio of scores last week against Ephrata, and the Braves are poised for a breakout on their home field. … Key kid: Octorara LB Logan Forte has eight tackles and 1 1/2 sacks, and he’s also forced a fumble for the Braves. Forte and his D compatriots must limit Vikes’ QB Ethan Borcky, who had a 190-yard, 2-TD passing night last week vs. Ephrata.

Lebanon (1-0, 1-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-2): The Cedars are feeling marvelous after last Friday’s 14-9, come-from-behind, final-play win over Elco, and Lebanon gets a Braves’ squad that has yet to find its groove, and is out to snap a 12-game losing skid. The crux in Kinzers: PV’s D has to keep Lebanon’s Air Raid under wraps. … Key kids: The Braves must keep tabs on the Cedars’ flock of receivers, including Alex Rufe (11 catches), Andrew Bowers (9-106, 2 TD) and Nate Portes (8 catches); Bowers hauled in the game-winning TD grab from QB Isaiah Rodriguez against Elco last week. Speaking of Rodriguez, he’s attempted an L-L-high 71 passes, completing 40 of those attempts for 314 yards. PV must disrupt Rodriguez and bottle up his pass-catchers downfield.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Central (2-0) at Warwick (2-0): One of the most intriguing matchups on Friday’s slate — not only in L-L League circles, but around District 3 and the state — these undefeated Class 5A heavyweights are set to duke it out at Grosh Field, where the Barons will put their shiny 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak on the line. Central’s top priority: Slowing down Warwick’s smoking-hot offense, which is averaging 503 yards a game and has produced a league-best 117 points behind QB Joey McCracken, who leads the league with 610 passing yards and eight TD throws. … Central QB Evan Simon threw his 60th career TD pass last week in the Barons’ 24-14 win over Hempfield. He already set the program record in that category last year, and now he’s just adding to it. Simon has also passed for 5,524 yards; he’s 377 passing yards shy of snapping Jeff Smoker’s school record of 5,900 passing yards. … Warwick led this game 14-0 in Manheim last year, before Central rallied for a 27-20 W — on the way to its fourth section title in a row, its second straight D3-5A championship, and all the way to the PIAA finale. … Key kid: Plenty to choose from in this tasty matchup, but keep an eye on Warwick LB Austin Bufis. The Warriors have to keep Simon contained in the pocket, and Bufis had a sack and five tackles last week against Garden Spot. So he knows his way around a backfield.

Cedar Crest (2-0) at York (1-1): A torrid start for the Falcons, but they’ll be tested by Bobcats’ backs Tyrell Whitt and Jaheim White, who shredded McCaskey last week in a 61-0 win. Whitt and White combined for 271 yards and five touchdown runs, and they averaged 30 yards per carry between them. Meanwhile, some terrific balance all around for Cedar Crest, which is averaging 333 yards and 35 points a night behind efficient QB Chris Danz and durable RB Tyler Cruz. … Key kid: Cedar Crest D-end Eric Wawrzyniak is a sack-master, and he causes a lot of matchup issues off the edge. Wawrzyniak and his D partners must keep Whitt and White in check.

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (1-1): The Black Knights would love a win here to pick up some momentum heading into the grueling Section 1 slate, and they’ve been tough on the ground with Luke Miller and Tanner Hess leading the charge. The Panthers feature QB Beau Pribula, and Hempfield’s D must make him uncomfortable in the pocket. … CY stunned Hempfield 35-31 in York last year when all-star QB Cade Pribula (now at the University of Delaware) fired the game-winning TD pass with five seconds to go. It was a heart-breaker for the Knights, who would love some payback here. … Hempfield vet QB Colin Peters left last week’s game against Manheim Central with an injury; coach Ron Zeiber said this week that Peters is OK, so we’ll see if he’s back in there behind center against the Panthers. Hess stepped into the QB duties against the Barons. … Key kid: Keep an eye on Hempfield multi-purpose back Jadin Jimenez, who was all over the place last week vs. Manheim Central. Against the Barons, Jimenez had a 10-yard TD run, he caught two passes for 57 yards — including a 17-yard TD snag from Hess — and he returned five kickoffs for 155 yards, including a 57-yard return to give the Knights good field position.

Central Dauphin (1-1) at Manheim Township (2-0): It’s a rematch of last year’s D3-6A quarterfinals, when the Rams rode into Neffsville and pinned a 27-0 loss on the Blue Streaks. This appears to be a different Township animal, however; the Streaks outscored their first two foes by a blistering 99-13, and they are cranking out 437 yards and 49 points a game. … This will be the fifth meeting in three years between the Streaks and the Rams, who must solve Township’s rock-solid defense. The Streaks have allowed only 45 rushing yards, and Township is allowing just 155 yards a game, second-best in the L-L League. The Streaks also have 19 tackles for losses, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions. D-end Ben Mann, a Yale commit, has been the catalyst with 10 tackles, three for losses and 2 1/2 sacks. … Key kid: Bryce Casey has been a dual-threat out of the chute for Township. From his RB spot, he’s rushed for 78 yards and a TD, and from his LB spot on D, Casey has eight stops — half of them for losses — with 1 1/2 sacks.

Dallastown (0-2) at Penn Manor (0-2): Someone will walk out of Millersville’s Biemesderfer Stadium with their first win this season, as the Wildcats will take on their third L-L League Section 1 opponent in a row, after losses against Hempfield (26-3) and Manheim Township (56-7). Back to the drawing board for the Comets, who looked terrific in a Week 1 win at Conestoga Valley, but couldn’t dent the end zone in a 35-0 setback last Friday against Lampeter-Strasburg. … Key kid: Penn Manor QB Luke Braas wore out CV through the air in Week 1, and he’s 25-for-51 for 292 yards with a couple of TD throws. He’ll need to kick-start the Comets’ offense against the Wildcats, as Penn Manor looks to snap back after getting shutout last week. … And this: Penn Manor will honor former Comets’ standout Jamal McCaskell before this game on Friday. McCaskell, who, ironically, also attended and played football for Dallastown, passed away at the age of 21. More about McCaskell from our John Walk here …

Wilson (2-0) at Spring-Ford (1-1): A scintillating start for the Bulldogs, who smashed rival Governor Mifflin 61-14 last week for a 2-0 getaway. Newbie QB Kaleb Brown has been efficient for Wilson, completing 60 percent of his throws with four TD passes, plus 100 rushing yards and a TD keeper. ... Wilson is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2013, when the Bulldogs went on to win the D3-4A championship. … Key kid: Nate Keller has been a two-way brute for Wilson, anchoring the O-line while plugging the gaps up front on the D-line. He has five tackles, including two for losses, plus a sack for the Bulldogs, who are allowing just 221 yards a game. Keller and Wilson’s D must contain Spring-Ford QB Ryan Engro, who has thrown for 526 yards and six touchdowns in eight quarters.

Governor Mifflin (0-2) at Cocalico (2-0): Another week, another huge effort for Eagles’ standout Noah Palm, who accounted for five touchdowns against Cedar Cliff last Thursday, including a 90-yard fumble return. He has 10 total TD’s already for Cocalico, which gets a Mifflin outfit looking to pick up the pieces after setbacks against Cedar Cliff and Wilson. … Palm needs 108 rushing yards to join the 3,000-yard club. … Key kid: Cocalico safety Ronald Zahm is off to a speedy start; he’s piled up a team-best 18 tackles (12 solo hits) with two stops for losses, a pick and a pair of pass breakups. He and Palm are quite the hard-hitting duo in the defensive backfield. Zahm and Co. must keep tabs on Mifflin hard-charger, blue-chip FB Nick Singleton (33-122, 2 TD).

Conestoga Valley (0-2) at Spring Grove (1-1): The Buckskins’ offense took a big step forward last week, but CV came up short against New Oxford. The Bucks haven’t had a 0-3 start since 2013, so they’d love to get on track here against a Rockets’ team coming off a 52-14 win over Muhlenberg. Spring Grove needed that one, after a 50-6 setback against Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 1. … Key kid: WR Zach Fisher has emerged as CV’s home-threat on the flanks. He’s up to nine catches for 187 yards — 21 yards per grab — with three TD receptions. Two of those were bombs-away tosses from QB Bradley Stoltzfus: 70 yards against Penn Manor and 59 yards against New Oxford. Spring Grove’s DB’s must be wary of Fisher in the passing game.

Conrad Weiser (0-2) at Elizabethtown (2-0): The Bears’ offense roared to life last week when QB Patrick Gilhool had a 307-yard, 4-TD passing night, and WR Cole Rice had five grabs for 224 yards with three TD catches in E-town’s win over Dover. The scuffling Scouts, who are allowing 331 yards and 34 points a game following losses to Cocalico and Fleetwood, must subdue the Bears’ aerial attack. … Key kids: E-town’s offense has gotten plenty of pub in the early going, but the Bears’ D has chipped in during this 2-0 start. And what a start for a pair of D-line stalwarts: Adnan Traore (25 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery) and Jett Kelly (21 tackles, 8 for losses, 6 sacks and a forced fumble) have been dynamite. In fact, Kelly is our reigning LNP Player of the Week after his one-man-wrecking-crew performance last week vs. Dover …

Garden Spot (0-2) at Palmyra (0-2): Not a ton of fun for the Spartans or the Cougars out of the chute, as both squads look to gain some firmer footing moving forward. Garden Spot, out to snap a 16-game losing streak, has gotten a lot of productivity from the trio of QB Jesse Martin, RB John Dykie and WR Ethan Good; they’ve all been tough to tackle. … Key kid: Palmyra receiver Kasey Shughart has been a pass-catching machine. He had 235 receiving yards against Hershey in Week 1, and he had four more receptions last week against Mechanicsburg. Alas, the Cougars lost both of those games. But Garden Spot’s corners and safeties must keep Shughart contained.

Solanco (1-1) at New Oxford (2-0): The Golden Mules got their triple-option running attack chugging last week, when FB Nick Yannutz rumbled for 208 yards and three scores in a win over Kennard-Dale. QB Grady Unger also had a 100-yard night on the ground. Now Solanco gets an undefeated Colonials’ club featuring rocket-armed QB Brayden Long, who has already passed for 600 yards and six scores in two games. … Key kid: With Long not shy about going up top, Solanco’s secondary will be pressed to limit yards-after-the-catch. Keep an eye on Mules’ DB Mason St. Clair; he has seven tackles with a forced fumble and a pair of pass breakups so far.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0) at West York (0-2): Two teams going in completely opposite directions in this nonleague clash. L-S is piping hot; the Pioneers have outscored their first two foes by a whopping 85-6 and are averaging 408 yards a game. Conversely, the Bulldogs haven’t reached the end zone this season; West York has been outscored 98-0 in shutout setbacks against Central York and Shippensburg. … L-S is angling for its fourth 3-0 start in a row. … Key kid: Parker Owens has been a backfield-crasher off the D-line for L-S. He has five tackles, with three of those sticks going for losses, plus a pair of in-your-face QB hurries, as the Pioneers’ air-tight D has yielded just 41 rushing yards, and is giving up only 118 yards a game, tops in the L-L League.

McCaskey (0-2) at Reading (2-0): It’s Reading’s first 2-0 start in over a decade, as the Red Knights have registered wins over Kutztown and Coolidge (Washington, D.C.) behind a powerful rushing attack sparked by RB Jesus Rodriguez (21-205, 2 TD). McCaskey’s defense has yielded 662 rushing yards, and the re-tooling Red Tornado is simply looking for some good mojo. … McCaskey had one victory last year, and it was over Reading, 34-17. In fact, the Tornado has won the last three games against the Knights, dating back to 2016. … McCaskey is looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2013, when the Tornado went 0-10. … Key kid: While McCaskey must keep tabs on Rodriguez, Reading also features breakaway threat Elijah Williams (11-104, 9.5 yards per carry, 2 TD) out of the backfield.

