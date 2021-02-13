Sometimes even a veteran coach can be surprised, and Manheim Township's Dan Graybill was just that during last weekend’s Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships.

Considering the depth of his Blue Streaks' boys and girls teams, winning overall league titles was likely expected. Township's boys won their fourth straight and ninth overall league title, while the girls notched their second and 12th overall crown, respectively.

However, the times turned in by his — and other swimmers — came as quite a nice surprise for Graybill.

“The training regimen was erratic and it was amazing to see how resilient the boys and girls were,” he said.

The Streaks’ boys 200-yard medley relay team opened their meet by setting a league record when Graham Calhoun, Brady Schwartz, Henry Gingrich and Connor Paladino combined to swim an incredible 1:36.06.

“They came in there really pumped up and told me I had to be more optimistic and they made a believer out of me,” Graybill said with a laugh. “I didn’t think they could do a 1:36 at this point. I thought they’d do that later in the season, but not this early.”

After the meet, Gingrich and Paladino spoke highly of the breaststroke capabilities of Cedar Crest junior Logan Smith, who broke his own league record in the 100 breaststroke (56.06), won the 200 individual medley, and swam a breaststroke split of 25.18 in the Falcons’ medley relay.

Their reactions to a swimmer from a different school did not surprise Graybill.

“They are real gentlemen in every sense of the word,” he said. “The fact they're both such amazing athletes and courteous individuals puts them a notch above the rest. They really feed off each other in a good way.”

Of course, the coach himself enjoyed watching other teams succeed in the pool at Wilson, especially during a season filled with shutdowns and unknowns because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, championship meets are about a lot more than the winners, or even the top eight. Last weekend was no exception.

This is true for Penn Manor, which had all of its relays drop time, including the boys 400 freestyle relay, which chopped an amazing nine seconds off its seed time.

“I knew they could do that if they put it together,” Comets' coach Eric Urban said. “They set a goal for 3:20 and swam a 3:20. Our girls relays did the same thing, given the practice time we’ve had it was tremendous.

Freshman Jayden Almodóvar followed his leadoff split in the medley relay with a 1:50.45, an improvement of seven seconds, in the 200 free. Jack Garvey, who never went faster than 23 seconds, swam a 22.59 in the 50 free.

“All of our boys dropped times from their season best,” Urban said. “We're always excited for leagues and the excitement surrounding it — not just our team. All around I saw drops across the teams — especially the relays, they were like a normal season.”

It wasn't only teams that excelled at the championships, as independent swimmers won events and posted great times that are on the most recent L-L League Honor Roll.

Solanco sophomore Addie Scott (200 free, 100 free), Donegal teammates Clair O’Neill (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and Jordynn Park (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) took home two girls titles each. Donegal's Ethan Shonk won the boys 100 backstroke.

The Parry sisters from Garden Spot had great swims at the league meet: Ashley, a senior, placed second in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 butterfly, while sophomore sibling Kayla was second in the 200 IM and third in the 500 free.

The girls’ father, Darin Parry, serves as coach of the Spartans’ independent swimmers. He said the two were happy with their times and hope to improve upon them if fortunate enough to qualify for districts in Class 3A.

“I think Ashley would’ve liked to do a little better with her fly, but she knew the competition she was going up against,” he said. “Kayla is having fun. She had been struggling all year to get her IM under 2:14 and went 2:11. Everyone one of her splits she was able to be faster than all of her time trials.”

The coach added that while some of the energy was missing with the championships being separated by gender over two days, “We are so grateful it happened.”

• Steve Navaroli is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L swimming. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com.