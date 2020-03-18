The realization is starting to sink in for Lancaster Catholic junior guard Devin Atkinson. The PIAA winter sports championships, currently in a two-week holding pattern due to coronavirus concerns, will likely end up being canceled. If that happens, the Crusaders won’t get a chance at dethroning three-time defending state champ Imhotep Charter in the state 4A boys basketball quarterfinals.

“It’s heartbreaking knowing we had a chance to do something special,” Atkinson said by phone Tuesday night. “It’s super hard knowing there was a chance that we could’ve kept going and even had a shot at winning states.”

Still, the coronavirus shouldn’t keep Atkinson’s story from being told. Because it’s a good one.

First, there are the big plays he’s been making all year on the basketball court.

He had the game-winning tip-in at the buzzer to beat Susquehanna Township in the District Three Class 4A semifinals.

Three nights after that, Atkinson hit two clutch third-quarter 3-pointers inside Hershey’s Giant Center to help bring the Crusaders back from an 11-point halftime deficit in an eventual 61-59 overtime win over Bishop McDevitt to win district gold.

Last week, Atkinson sunk a pair of game-winning free-throws with 2.6 seconds left near the end of a four-overtime, two-point second-round state tournament victory.

Then there’s this: Atkinson’s output has come while defying expectations of others who have sometimes been surprised by his athleticism since he has the build of a football fullback on a basketball court.

“I definitely hear it a lot,” Atkinson said. “When people see me play for the first time, they’re like, ‘I didn’t think you could move like that.’ A lot of the time people don’t really expect me to play by how I look.”

Atkinson’s 6-foot, 220-pound frame comes out of necessity. Although he has the talent to play a skill position on the football field, he sacrificed the chance to score touchdowns when Lancaster Catholic coach Todd Mealy asked him to move from tight end to offensive tackle as a sophomore in 2018. And Atkinson gave up the chance to rack up a bunch of tackles when asked to move from linebacker to defensive end in 2019.

“The way our defensive scheme is, it doesn’t translate into the D-end making tackles,’’ Mealy said. “Our D-linemen take up two blocks, or double teams, and allow our linebackers to make plays.”

By end of last fall, Atkinson was named an L-L Section Three second-team selection at offensive tackle and first-team selection at d-end, and a Pennsylvania Football News Class 3A All-State second-team selection on defense.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A couple weeks ago, L-L Section Four basketball coaches voted him a first-team all-star.

And neither football nor basketball is Atkinson’s best sport. That distinction goes to baseball, where he is a corner infielder and pitcher for the Crusaders.

“I’m going to play a sport in college but I don’t know which yet,” Atkinson said. “Baseball is probably my best chance of going the farthest. But my favorite sport is probably basketball.”

That’s in part because he grew up playing pick-up games with older sister, Danielle, and older brother, Dylan. Both siblings are former Lancaster Catholic basketball players.

“We grew up playing basketball all the time in our driveway,” Atkinson said.

The same driveway where Atkinson is now passing time while classes and high school sports are on hold.

“I’ve just been shooting and throwing every day, trying to take off my mind that the (basketball) season could be over.”