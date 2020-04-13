The Pennsylvania Department of the American Legion on Monday canceled its entire 2020 baseball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a double whammy for Ephrata Post 429; not only will Lancaster County’s lone Legion squad miss its entire 25-game regular-season schedule, but Ephrata will not be able to host the Region Four championship, as all regional and state tournaments — plus the Legion World Series — have been canceled for 2020.

Ephrata hosted the Regional Four tournament last summer, and advanced to the championship game.

“We’ve sort of seen this coming since the start of this whole lockdown process,” Ephrata skipper Derek Sipe said. “I can’t say I’m surprised; this was probably just a matter of time. I really feel for the kids.”

Players born on or before Jan. 1, 2001 were eligible to play Legion baseball this season. Ephrata, which plays in the Lebanon County League, was set to open its season on Memorial Day weekend, and Sipe was looking forward to a showcase event June 20-21 in Ephrata, when Post 429 was slated to host teams from Maryland, New Jersey and New York for a round-robin tournament.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Region Four finals were set for the fourth weekend in July at Ephrata War Memorial Field. Now those games, which send the eventual winner to the state tournament, are off.

“This is a pivotal point in our players’ careers,” Sipe said. “This is when they’re learning to play the game the right way, and they’re getting better and potentially becoming a college player. So I really feel for the kids who are hoping to play at the next level, and who were looking forward to getting better this season.”

Sipe said he hadn’t completed his regular-season schedule, and he still had a few spots to fill on his maximum 18-player roster. But his focus now shifts to 2021, and starting to put that team together now that the entire 2020 season has been shelved.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77